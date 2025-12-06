The tournament will feature a new format with 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four
Argentina and Lionel Messi will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Group J. Six days later, they face Austria, with the group stage concluding against Jordan on June 27.
The US men’s national team will begin Group D action against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California. They will later play Australia and a playoff winner (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo) on June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Coach Mauricio Pochettino set clear ambitions: “Win the World Cup.”
Argentina’s Group J matches are scheduled at:
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco
AT&T Stadium, Dallas
The tournament kicks off on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico facing Canada in Mexico City.
The 48-team, 104-match tournament is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32. All quarterfinals onward will take place in the US, with the final set for July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Three-time champions Argentina will open on June 16 at either Kansas City or Santa Clara. Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, is expected to play in a record sixth World Cup. Head coach Lionel Scaloni said the team will give its all in every match, noting that “there are no easy opponents” in Group J.
Argentina vs Algeria: Only previous meeting in 2007, a 4-3 win at Camp Nou
Argentina vs Austria: 5-1 victory in Vienna and a 1-1 draw in 1990
Argentina vs Jordan: First-ever meeting
Scaloni said: “Holding the cup in my hand again was wonderful. Being able to touch it again is so moving… There are no easy opponents; we must give our all in every match. If we qualify, it will be a difficult group, but first we have to get through.”
The 2026 World Cup group stage was finalised during the Final Draw ceremony at Washington, DC’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The tournament features 48 teams in 12 groups of four. Football legends including Rio Ferdinand, Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge attended the ceremony.
The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will move to the round of 32.
Can the US men’s national team make a deep run on home soil?
Will Spain secure its second World Cup?
How far will Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi go in what may be their final World Cup appearances?
Brazil (Group C): Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Germany (Group E): Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Spain (Group H): Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
France (Group I): Senegal, Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname, Norway
Portugal (Group K): Uzbekistan, Colombia, playoff winner; potential Messi-Ronaldo quarterfinal clash
England (Group L): Croatia, Ghana, Panama
The Washington draw ceremony celebrated sport and international cooperation, featuring sports icons and a FIFA peace prize presentation to US President Donald Trump.
Could Messi and Ronaldo meet in the knockout stages?
Will the US capitalise on home advantage?
Can Spain or France replicate recent World Cup successes?
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of UEFA play-off D*
Group B: Canada, Winner of UEFA play-off A*, Qatar, Switzerland
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of UEFA play-off C*
Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of UEFA play-off B*, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of FIFA play-off 2*, Norway
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Winner of FIFA play-off 1*, Uzbekistan, Colombia
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
UEFA play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, or Northern Ireland
UEFA play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania, or Sweden
UEFA play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, or Romania
UEFA play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, or North Macedonia
FIFA play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia
FIFA play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname
