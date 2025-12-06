GOLD/FOREX
2026 Fifa World Cup draw: Argentina to kick off title defence against Algeria

The tournament will feature a new format with 48 teams, divided into 12 groups of four

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
The screen displays the final draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jess Rapfogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
AFP

Argentina and Lionel Messi will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Group J. Six days later, they face Austria, with the group stage concluding against Jordan on June 27.

US men’s team opener

The US men’s national team will begin Group D action against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California. They will later play Australia and a playoff winner (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo) on June 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Coach Mauricio Pochettino set clear ambitions: “Win the World Cup.”

Group J venues and schedule

Argentina’s Group J matches are scheduled at:

  • Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

  • Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco

  • AT&T Stadium, Dallas

The tournament kicks off on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico facing Canada in Mexico City.

Tournament format

The 48-team, 104-match tournament is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32. All quarterfinals onward will take place in the US, with the final set for July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina and Messi

Three-time champions Argentina will open on June 16 at either Kansas City or Santa Clara. Messi, who turns 39 during the tournament, is expected to play in a record sixth World Cup. Head coach Lionel Scaloni said the team will give its all in every match, noting that “there are no easy opponents” in Group J.

Past encounters

  • Argentina vs Algeria: Only previous meeting in 2007, a 4-3 win at Camp Nou

  • Argentina vs Austria: 5-1 victory in Vienna and a 1-1 draw in 1990

  • Argentina vs Jordan: First-ever meeting

Scaloni said: “Holding the cup in my hand again was wonderful. Being able to touch it again is so moving… There are no easy opponents; we must give our all in every match. If we qualify, it will be a difficult group, but first we have to get through.”

Final draw and new format

The 2026 World Cup group stage was finalised during the Final Draw ceremony at Washington, DC’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The tournament features 48 teams in 12 groups of four. Football legends including Rio Ferdinand, Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge attended the ceremony.

Advancing from the group stage

The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will move to the round of 32.

Key questions ahead

  • Can the US men’s national team make a deep run on home soil?

  • Will Spain secure its second World Cup?

  • How far will Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi go in what may be their final World Cup appearances?

Notable groups and matchups

  • Brazil (Group C): Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

  • Germany (Group E): Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

  • Spain (Group H): Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

  • France (Group I): Senegal, Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname, Norway

  • Portugal (Group K): Uzbekistan, Colombia, playoff winner; potential Messi-Ronaldo quarterfinal clash

  • England (Group L): Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Historic context and global attention

The Washington draw ceremony celebrated sport and international cooperation, featuring sports icons and a FIFA peace prize presentation to US President Donald Trump.

Curiosity matchups to watch

  • Could Messi and Ronaldo meet in the knockout stages?

  • Will the US capitalise on home advantage?

  • Can Spain or France replicate recent World Cup successes?

Full 2026 FIFA World Cup group draw

  • Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of UEFA play-off D*

  • Group B: Canada, Winner of UEFA play-off A*, Qatar, Switzerland

  • Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

  • Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of UEFA play-off C*

  • Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

  • Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of UEFA play-off B*, Tunisia

  • Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

  • Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

  • Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of FIFA play-off 2*, Norway

  • Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

  • Group K: Portugal, Winner of FIFA play-off 1*, Uzbekistan, Colombia

  • Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Play-off details:

  • UEFA play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, or Northern Ireland

  • UEFA play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania, or Sweden

  • UEFA play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, or Romania

  • UEFA play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, or North Macedonia

  • FIFA play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia

  • FIFA play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname

With inputs from AFP, AP

