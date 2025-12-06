FIFA awards Trump inaugural peace prize at 2026 World Cup draw

Controversy as Trump receives FIFA's first Peace Prize
Washington: President Donald Trump was presented with the newly created FIFA Peace Prize on Friday during the 2026 World Cup draw, marking a rare departure from the organization’s traditional focus on sport.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump a gold medal and trophy depicting hands holding up the world, recognising his efforts to “promote peace and unity around the world.”
Infantino praised Trump’s role in brokering ceasefires and other international initiatives, calling him deserving of the inaugural award. Trump thanked his family and the leaders of co-host nations Canada and Mexico, calling the recognition “one of the great honors of my life.”
Infantino, a known ally of Trump, has previously suggested that the U.S. president should have won the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts, particularly in Gaza. FIFA has not disclosed the selection process for the award, which reportedly surprised some of the federation’s senior officials.
The award comes as FIFA continues to position soccer as a unifying global force. Infantino has maintained close ties with the Trump administration, including attending Trump’s inauguration and establishing a FIFA office at Trump Tower.
The prize coincides with Trump’s administration engaging in international diplomacy, including efforts in Ukraine and agreements aimed at ending conflict in eastern Congo.
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated her award in part to Trump for his support of her cause.
