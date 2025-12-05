FIFA 2026 World Cup draw — When it happens, how it works and meet the hosts

Everything you need to know before the draw begins
The World Cup is an emotion unlike anything else in football. The last edition in Qatar gave the sport one of its greatest stories as Lionel Messi lifted the trophy in a final that felt almost mythical. Now the world gathers again and the same question returns. Who will rise this time
Remarkably, Messi is still here at 38, Cristiano Ronaldo is still here at 40. Two icons at the end of their journeys, ready for one last summer on the biggest stage.
And then comes the new wave. Lamine Yamal with his fearlessness. Kylian Mbappe with his explosive brilliance. Erling Haaland with his pure power. All of them ready to shape a tournament that promises unforgettable drama.
The 2026 World Cup is set to be a fascinating spectacle. The draw is where the story begins.
The draw for the most ambitious World Cup in the competition's storied history will commence on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 PM UAE time. This marks the true beginning of an expanded tournament unlike any before it, with 48 nations competing across three host territories.
For the first time ever, the World Cup will be contested across twelve groups of four teams rather than the traditional eight groups of four. The top two sides from each group will advance automatically, with the eight best-performing third-placed teams also making it through to a 32-team knockout stage. This represents the largest and most comprehensive group phase in World Cup history, guaranteeing more matches, more storylines, and greater competitive intensity.
Former England captain Rio Ferdinand, a three time World Cup participant now based in Dubai, will take centre stage at the Final Draw. He will host the event alongside international presenter Samantha Johnson and will be supported by a group of illustrious North American athletes who achieved legendary status in their own sports.
FIFA has organized the 48 teams into four separate pots to ensure each group receives balanced opposition and maintains geographical variety.
The Final Draw rules state that hosts Canada, Mexico and the USA will be placed in pot one. The remaining thirty nine qualified teams will be sorted into four pots of twelve based on the FIFA rankings. The draw structure guarantees one team from each pot in every group.
The three host nations automatically secure top-seeded positions, joined by the highest-ranked confederation winners:
Canada, Mexico, United States, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti and New Zealand make up this group, which contains the lowest ranked qualified teams as well as those that will advance through the intercontinental and UEFA playoff paths in March 2026.
Two nations will secure their places through the intercontinental playoff tournament, where six sides are battling for two spots, while four more teams will come from the European playoffs, which feature sixteen nations competing for four places including four time champions Italy.
The competition authorities have implemented strict protocols to preserve geographical equilibrium and prevent excessive continental clustering at the group stage.
No group may feature two teams from the same confederation, with one crucial exception: UEFA nations can field up to two per group due to their larger contingent of 16 representatives in the tournament. This exception is necessary given Europe's expanded presence.
The three co-hosting nations occupy fixed positions to guarantee compelling opening fixtures and balanced scheduling:
Mexico - A1
Canada - B1
United States - D1
Once the draw determines all twelve group compositions, FIFA will release the comprehensive fixture schedule encompassing all 104 group stage matches. This announcement will include precise kick-off times, designated stadiums, and city allocations spanning across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The roadmap for football's most expansive World Cup campaign will be laid bare, providing nations and supporters with the complete picture for an unprecedented summer of international football.
Tournament Dates: June 11 – July 19, 2026
Total Matches: 104 (compared to 64 in previous tournaments)
Host Cities: 16 venues across three nations
