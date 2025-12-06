GOLD/FOREX
Portugal vs Argentina at the World Cup? How Messi and Ronaldo could meet in the round of 16, quarters or even the final

Every scenario that sets up Messi vs Ronaldo in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Ronaldo and Messi
Ronaldo and Messi
AP and AFP

The draws have been made and the excitement has already begun. There are still six months to go until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, yet the anticipation is already growing among fans around the world.

Following the completion of the draw, the paths for Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal toward potential glory are now clear, and supporters have already started doing their permutations.

Both legendary players are on the brink of history, with the chance to become the first footballers ever to appear in six World Cup tournaments when the competition begins in North America next summer.

These two defining figures of modern football first stepped onto the World Cup stage in 2006 as young talents and have featured in every edition of FIFA’s premier event since.

Different paths to glory

Ronaldo’s international achievements include the European Championship and two Nations League titles, yet the World Cup remains the one honour missing. He has also never recorded a goal or assist in a World Cup knockout match.

Portugal’s best World Cup campaign with Ronaldo came in his debut year in Germany 2006, where they reached the semifinals. Since then, their runs have brought disappointment: Round of 16 exits in 2010 and 2018, a group stage exit in Brazil 2014, and a quarterfinal finish in 2022 where Ronaldo was benched during the knockout games before their shock elimination to Morocco. He will be 41 by the time of the tournament and he is part of a squad that is capable of winning the World Cup. They are definitely one of the favourties to win it.

Messi’s international journey was defined by heartbreak for 16 long years, with three Copa America final defeats and a World Cup final loss, before finally lifting the Copa America in 2021. From there, Argentina went on to win again and then secured the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Messi has completed football there, and if he chooses to play next summer, he will arrive without pressure, though he has not confirmed his decision yet. Argentina still look capable of going back to back.

At 38, the eight time Ballon d’Or winner has yet to give a firm answer about his participation, but he is expected to defend Argentina’s crown if fit.

They have never met in a competitive match

We know they have met each other many times during their club career. However, despite their legendary status, Messi and Ronaldo have met only twice at international level, both in friendlies played in 2011 and 2014. Argentina and Portugal have never faced each other in a competitive international fixture, even during the era of these two great icons.

As the likely final World Cup of their careers approaches, fans are wondering whether fate will finally bring them together on the biggest stage.

Possible meeting scenarios

Quarterfinal clash (Most likely)

Argentina and Portugal have been drawn in Groups J and K. Argentina will take on Austria, Algeria and Jordan, while Portugal face Colombia, Uzbekistan and a qualifier from the playoff tournament, which could be Congo, Iraq, Bolivia, Jamaica, New Caledonia or Suriname.

If both teams top their groups, which remains the most likely outcome, they would be positioned to meet in the quarterfinals, provided they advance through the earlier knockout rounds.

Early round of 16 encounter

If both finish second in their groups, they could meet as early as the Round of 16, assuming they win their round of 32 matches. Finishing second, however, makes those earlier fixtures far more challenging.

World Cup final showdown

A dream final between the two nations is still possible. If one side tops their group and the other finishes as runner up, they would fall into opposite brackets, keeping them apart until the last match of the tournament at New Jersey on July 19. The path becomes more difficult if either of them finishes second.

As the football world looks ahead to what could be an unforgettable tournament, the stage is set for a potential final chapter in one of sport’s greatest rivalries.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
