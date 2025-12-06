Portugal vs Argentina at the World Cup? How Messi and Ronaldo could meet in the round of 16, quarters or even the final

Portugal’s best World Cup campaign with Ronaldo came in his debut year in Germany 2006, where they reached the semifinals. Since then, their runs have brought disappointment: Round of 16 exits in 2010 and 2018, a group stage exit in Brazil 2014, and a quarterfinal finish in 2022 where Ronaldo was benched during the knockout games before their shock elimination to Morocco. He will be 41 by the time of the tournament and he is part of a squad that is capable of winning the World Cup. They are definitely one of the favourties to win it.