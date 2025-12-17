Messi voted for a Real Madrid player, and Cristiano Ronaldo didn't vote — FIFA The Best drama

Following Ousmane Dembélé's triumph at the 2025 FIFA The Best awards and Aitana Bonmatí's historic third consecutive women's award, attention has turned to the voting patterns of football's biggest names. While Lionel Messi's ballot choices have been made public, Cristiano Ronaldo's conspicuous absence from the voting process has sparked widespread curiosity.The ceremony has also drawn criticism from fans over the exclusion of Raphinha from the FIFA Best XI, a controversial omission we'll examine later.