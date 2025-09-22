GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Why PSG will miss the Ballon d’Or gala and what it means for Dembele

PSG's absence has led to speculation that Lamine or Raphinha could claim the award

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele celebrates with supporters during a ceremony to present the trophy a day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club won the UEFA Champions League, at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 1, 2025.
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #10 Ousmane Dembele celebrates with supporters during a ceremony to present the trophy a day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club won the UEFA Champions League, at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 1, 2025.
AFP-FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint Germain players will miss the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday September 22 after Ligue 1 officials rescheduled Le Classique against Marseille to the same night. The awards showpiece will be staged in Paris, but most of Luis Enrique’s squad will be in Marseille instead, preparing for their first clash of the season with their fiercest rivals.

PSG had hoped to celebrate a historic campaign at the Ballon d’Or gala, with several stars among the nominees. Ousmane Dembele, who inspired the club to Champions League glory and was named Player of the Tournament, is the favourite to win the award. PSG's absence for the ceremony has led to speculation that Lamine or Raphinha could claim the trophy, but Dembele remains the heavy favourite to lift it regardless. The 28 year old is sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty earlier this month, but he is expected to attend the event. Should he win, he will do so without his teammates present.

Enrique was also due to be honoured with the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Best Coach, but he is now unlikely to collect the prize in person. Other PSG nominees include Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes, although all are considered outsiders for the Ballon d’Or itself.

The disruption follows the postponement of Sunday’s Le Classique at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, which was called off only six hours before kick off due to extreme weather in the Bouches du Rhone region. The stadium was placed under an orange alert for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms, with forecasts predicting up to 120 millimetres of rainfall. In line with league rules, the Ligue de Football Professionnel rescheduled the match for Monday, directly clashing with the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Reports suggest PSG asked for the game to be moved to a later date, but Marseille refused as they must prepare for a Friday fixture against Strasbourg. As a result, Enrique’s men will head into their biggest domestic rivalry of the season focused on extending their perfect start at the top of Ligue 1, while Roberto De Zerbi’s side sit eighth after two wins and two defeats.

This situation is a sharp contrast to the 2024 Ballon d’Or controversy, when Real Madrid players boycotted the ceremony after Vinicius Junior missed out on the prize. That was a deliberate club choice. In PSG’s case, their absence is purely down to circumstance, but the Parisians will regret missing what could be a historic night for the club.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ousmane Dembele Ballon d'Or favoritePSG Ballon d'Or absence

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid CF and Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 16, 2025. Signed for a world-record 80 million pounds (then $131 million), Ronaldo gained more trophies and fame in a nine-year stint that was defined by his rivalry with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi and their combined scoring prowess. So prolific was Ronaldo, who mostly played as a center forward, that he averaged more than a goal a game in his time at Madrid — 450 goals in 438 games — to become its record scorer. He topped the 40-goal mark in eight of his nine seasons, reaching 60 in two of them. He won the Champions League in 2014, ’16, ’17 and ’18 along with two La Liga titles and picked up more Ballon d’Or awards in 2013, ’14, ’16 and ’17 amid a sustained period of excellence that lifted him among the greatest players to ever play the game.

Know the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid's history

2m read
Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe (L) and French defender Lucas Hernandez thumb up as they leave after a reception at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on June 1, 2025.

France defender Kimpembe leaves PSG for Qatar

1m read
Carlo Acutis died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15. He is regarded as the first millennial saint.

'Cyber-apostle' set to become first millennial saint

2m read
Carlo Acutis

Carlo Acutis: Italian teen set to be declared a saint

3m read