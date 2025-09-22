Why PSG will miss the Ballon d’Or gala and what it means for Dembele

PSG had hoped to celebrate a historic campaign at the Ballon d’Or gala, with several stars among the nominees. Ousmane Dembele, who inspired the club to Champions League glory and was named Player of the Tournament, is the favourite to win the award. PSG's absence for the ceremony has led to speculation that Lamine or Raphinha could claim the trophy, but Dembele remains the heavy favourite to lift it regardless. The 28 year old is sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty earlier this month, but he is expected to attend the event. Should he win, he will do so without his teammates present.