Cristiano Ronaldo presents Djokovic Globe Sports Award

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo named Middle East Player of the Year
Dubai: It was a memorable moment at the inaugural Globe Sports Awards on Sunday night when football icon Cristiano Ronaldo presented tennis great Novak Djokovic with the Globe Sports Award at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
Reacting to the honour, Djokovic expressed both surprise and gratitude. “It’s a great surprise. I’m always caught off guard, but in a positive way,” he said. “Receiving this from Ronaldo is a dream come true. I’m grateful to call him a friend and someone who constantly inspires me.”
Although they compete in different sports, Djokovic highlighted their shared mindset. “We’re not part of the same sport, but we push each other,” he said. “Standing here together and talking about how sport can inspire children around the world is something we truly look forward to.”
A tribute video followed, referencing the famous 54-shot rally from Djokovic’s 2013 US Open match against Rafael Nadal. Reflecting on the clip, Djokovic spoke about the unseen struggles athletes endure. “I don’t think people are always aware of the trials and tribulations we face, and some of the words on screen awakened strong emotions in me,” he said. “We all aspire to be like our sporting heroes and lift trophies, but the challenges behind those moments are not always visible.”
“This isn’t just about me,” he added. “It’s about all athletes.”
Best national team: Portugal
Best football agent: Jorge Mendes
Best sporting director: Luis Campos (PSG)
Best coach: Luis Enrique (PSG)
Special award: Diogo Jota
Best emerging player: Desire Doue (PSG)
Best midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)
Best forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Comeback award: Paul Pogba
Best president: Nasser Al Khelaifi (PSG)
Best men’s club: PSG
Best Middle East player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
Maradona Award: Lamine Yamal
Best men’s player: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)
Best women's player: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
Globe Sports Award: Novak Djokovic
Ronaldo, in turn, praised Djokovic as a role model for both current and future generations, commending his ability to persevere through adversity. The tribute video highlighted the many obstacles Djokovic has faced throughout his career, from age-related challenges and major defeats to personal and professional controversies.
Djokovic later returned the praise with a light-hearted yet heartfelt remark about Ronaldo. “I love Ronaldo’s serious look, and he will reach a thousand goals,” he said, drawing warm applause from the audience.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was named Middle East Player of the Year.
Since moving to the Middle East, Ronaldo has swiftly become the symbol of the region’s footballing ascent. Through his performances, leadership and relentless goal-scoring, he has played a key role in boosting the league’s international visibility and competitive standing.
The award acknowledges not only his excellence on the pitch but also his wider influence in drawing worldwide attention to football in the region.
“My objective is still to score goals, win more trophies and continue pushing myself to reach new personal milestones,” Ronaldo said.
The defining moment of his speech came when he addressed his long-term ambitions. Without hesitation, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke openly about a landmark few players have ever come close to achieving.
“I will reach 1,000 goals for sure, if I stay injury-free,” he declared, reinforcing his belief in longevity and dismissing any suggestion that retirement is imminent.
