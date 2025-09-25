Messi or Ronaldo? The 'Perfect 10' stats show one clear winner

The gap between Messi and the rest of the footballing elite is simply mindblowing. While other players have reached impressive totals, none come close to his record. Sofascore shows that Neymar and Maxime Lestienne both have 18 perfect games, while Kylian Mbappé has achieved 17. Further down the list, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane are tied with 13, proving their quality but also highlighting the rarity of reaching perfection at the top level.