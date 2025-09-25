GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Messi or Ronaldo? The 'Perfect 10' stats show one clear winner

The gap between Messi and the rest of the footballing elite is simply mindblowing

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Lionel Messi (left) has been voted as the best footballer of 2022, but arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo did not even make the top 50.
Lionel Messi (left) has been voted as the best footballer of 2022, but arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo did not even make the top 50.
AFP

Lionel Messi has once again reminded the football world why he is regarded as the greatest of all time by many. Since Sofascore began collecting data, the Argentine superstar has recorded an astonishing 50 perfect rated performances, the most ever in their database. A perfect rated performance on Sofascore means a player has achieved the maximum rating of 10.0 for a single match, reflecting complete dominance and flawless impact on the game

The gap between Messi and the rest of the footballing elite is simply mindblowing. While other players have reached impressive totals, none come close to his record. Sofascore shows that Neymar and Maxime Lestienne both have 18 perfect games, while Kylian Mbappé has achieved 17. Further down the list, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane are tied with 13, proving their quality but also highlighting the rarity of reaching perfection at the top level.

Messi continues to deliver these masterclass displays well into the later stages of his career. Just today, he scored a brilliant brace and provided an assist for Inter Miami against Philadelphia in MLS, once again showing his ability to influence matches with decisive goals and world class moments.

Since Sofascore started tracking performances, one fact has become clear. While many greats can produce moments of perfection, Messi has managed to sustain it for nearly two decades. There are levels to this game and Messi continues to stand on the highest one.

The Sofascore leaderboard of perfect rated performances

50 – Lionel Messi

18 – Neymar, Maxime Lestienne

17 – Kylian Mbappé

13 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane

Stats are not needed to prove Lionel Messi’s worth, as the eye test alone has always been enough. Yet these numbers are still astonishing and further highlight the unique level he has sustained throughout his career.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoSofascore performance ratingsfootball greatness

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi wears a dejected look during the clash against Ecuador. The Argentine forward missed the penalty but still his team won.

New team tops Fifa rankings as Argentina loses top spot

2m read
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid CF and Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 16, 2025. Signed for a world-record 80 million pounds (then $131 million), Ronaldo gained more trophies and fame in a nine-year stint that was defined by his rivalry with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi and their combined scoring prowess. So prolific was Ronaldo, who mostly played as a center forward, that he averaged more than a goal a game in his time at Madrid — 450 goals in 438 games — to become its record scorer. He topped the 40-goal mark in eight of his nine seasons, reaching 60 in two of them. He won the Champions League in 2014, ’16, ’17 and ’18 along with two La Liga titles and picked up more Ballon d’Or awards in 2013, ’14, ’16 and ’17 amid a sustained period of excellence that lifted him among the greatest players to ever play the game.

Know the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid's history

2m read
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid poses with the Uefa Champions League trophy in 2018.

Top 5 Champions League goal scorers

3m read
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-2 penalty goal as Hungary's midfielder #17 Callum Styles reacts during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Europe zone group F football match between Hungary and Portugal on September 9, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Top scorers in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

3m read