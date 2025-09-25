Messi or Ronaldo? The 'Perfect 10' stats show one clear winner

The gap between Messi and the rest of the footballing elite is simply mindblowing
Lionel Messi has once again reminded the football world why he is regarded as the greatest of all time by many. Since Sofascore began collecting data, the Argentine superstar has recorded an astonishing 50 perfect rated performances, the most ever in their database. A perfect rated performance on Sofascore means a player has achieved the maximum rating of 10.0 for a single match, reflecting complete dominance and flawless impact on the game
The gap between Messi and the rest of the footballing elite is simply mindblowing. While other players have reached impressive totals, none come close to his record. Sofascore shows that Neymar and Maxime Lestienne both have 18 perfect games, while Kylian Mbappé has achieved 17. Further down the list, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane are tied with 13, proving their quality but also highlighting the rarity of reaching perfection at the top level.
Messi continues to deliver these masterclass displays well into the later stages of his career. Just today, he scored a brilliant brace and provided an assist for Inter Miami against Philadelphia in MLS, once again showing his ability to influence matches with decisive goals and world class moments.
Since Sofascore started tracking performances, one fact has become clear. While many greats can produce moments of perfection, Messi has managed to sustain it for nearly two decades. There are levels to this game and Messi continues to stand on the highest one.
50 – Lionel Messi
18 – Neymar, Maxime Lestienne
17 – Kylian Mbappé
13 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane
Stats are not needed to prove Lionel Messi’s worth, as the eye test alone has always been enough. Yet these numbers are still astonishing and further highlight the unique level he has sustained throughout his career.
