Top scorers in Fifa World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo tops the list

Cristiano Ronaldo stands alongside Carlos Ruiz at the top with 39 World Cup qualifying goals. For Portugal, his impact has been enormous, often dragging the team through difficult campaigns with goals when it mattered most. A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo’s career is full of records across almost every competition he has played in, from the Champions League to the European Championships. In qualifying, he has been just as relentless. Uefa lists him as Europe’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers, a reminder that even after two decades at the highest level, his hunger for goals has never faded.