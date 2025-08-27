GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Top Saudi Pro League signings: Ronaldo inspires European stars and rising talents to the Gulf

Some of the standout arrivals for 2025 season

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
4 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Pro League has inspired many European stars and rising talents to play in the Kingdom.
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Pro League has inspired many European stars and rising talents to play in the Kingdom.
AFP

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as one of world football’s most ambitious projects, attracting elite stars and promising youngsters with record-breaking transfer fees and lucrative contracts. This summer’s transfer window has witnessed an influx of talent from Europe.

Here are the standout arrivals for 2025:

Mateo Retegui – €68.25m (Dh250.6m) to Al Qadsiah

Age: 25

Previous Club/League: Serie A (Atalanta/Genoa)

Position: Centre-Forward

Clubs Played: Boca Juniors, Tigre, Genoa, Atalanta

Did you know: Born in Argentina but representing Italy, Retegui is a classic target man with strong finishing and aerial ability. His intelligent movement inside the box has already marked him as one of Europe’s top strikers — now he brings that threat to Saudi Arabia.

Darwin Nunez – €53.00m (Dh94.6m) to Al Hilal

Age: 26

Previous Club/League: Premier League (Liverpool)

Position: Centre-Forward

Clubs Played: Penarol, Almeria, Benfica, Liverpool

Did you know: The Uruguayan striker is famed for his pace, strength, and tireless pressing. After struggling to consistently deliver at Liverpool, Núñez now aims to reignite his career at Al-Hilal under coach Filippo Inzaghi, who demanded a marquee striker to lead the attack.

Theo Hernandez – €25.00m (Dh91.8m) to Al Hilal

Age: 27

Previous Club/League: Serie A (AC Milan)

Position: Left-Back

Clubs Played: Atletico Madrid, Alaves, Real Sociedad, AC Milan

Did you know: Among the world’s elite full-backs, Hernandez is renowned for his surging runs, accurate deliveries, and powerful shooting from range. A regular in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, he joins Al-Hilal right at the peak of his career.

Enzo Millot – €30.00m (Dh110.2m) to Al Ahli

Age: 23

Previous Club/League: Bundesliga (VfB Stuttgart)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Clubs Played: AS Monaco, VfB Stuttgart

Did you know: A technically gifted midfielder, Millot excels with vision, dribbling, and creativity. Closely tracked by several European sides, his choice to sign for AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli signals both ambition and the growing appeal of Saudi football.

Joao Felix – €30.00m (Dh110.2m) to Al Nassr

Age: 25

Previous Club/League: La Liga/Premier League (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Milan)

Position: Second Striker/Attacking Midfielder

Clubs Played: Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea (loan), Barcelona (loan), Milan (loan)

Did you know: Once tipped to be a global superstar, Felix’s career has been defined by flashes of brilliance rather than consistency. With Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate at Al-Nassr, he has the perfect mentor to unlock his true potential and finally deliver week after week.

Kingsley Coman – €25.00m (AED 91.8m) to Al Nassr

Age: 28

Previous Club/League: Bundesliga (Bayern Munich)

Position: Left Winger

Clubs Played: PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich

Did you know: A serial winner, Coman has lifted league titles in France, Italy, and Germany. Known for his explosive pace and ability to win big matches, he is expected to create havoc defenders on either wing. His link-up with Ronaldo is what everyone eagerly waiting to happen.

Marcin Bulka – €15.00m (Dh55.1m) to NEOM SC

Age: 25

Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Nice)

Position: Goalkeeper

Clubs Played: Chelsea, PSG, Chateauroux, Nice

Did you know: Towering and confident, Bulka combines sharp reflexes with commanding box control. His experience in France makes him a steadying influence for NEOM SC, a club eager to prove themselves after promotion.

Nathan Zeze – €20.00m (Dh73.5m) to NEOM SC

Age: 20

Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Nantes)

Position: Centre-Back

Clubs Played: Nantes

Did you know: A promising young defender has joined a newly promoted Saudi club. That shows ambition. Zeze is part of NEOM SC’s long-term vision. Saudi clubs are also targeting emerging European talent along with established stars.

Said Benrahma – €12.00m (Dh44.1m) to NEOM SC

Age: 30

Previous Club/League: Premier League (West Ham United)

Position: Left Winger/Attacking Midfielder

Clubs Played: Nice, Chateauroux, Brentford, West Ham United

Did you know: Known for his flair, dribbling, and creativity, Benrahma struggled with consistency in England. His skillset is ideal for entertaining Saudi crowds.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – Free Transfer to NEOM SC

Age: 32

Previous Club/League: Premier League (Everton)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Clubs Played: Rennes, Watford, Everton

Did you know: A hard-running box-to-box midfielder, Doucoure combines physical dominance with an eye for crucial goals. His Premier League pedigree adds grit and stability to NEOM SC’s midfield core.

Alexandre Lacazette – Free Transfer to NEOM SC

Age: 34

Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Lyon)

Position: Centre-Forward

Clubs Played: Lyon, Arsenal, Lyon

Did you know: Lacazette is a proven goalscorer with refined movement and leadership qualities. Having captained Lyon in his later years, he brings invaluable dressing-room presence as NEOM SC look to establish themselves in the Pro League.

Inigo Martinez – Free Transfer to A Nassr

Age: 34

Previous Club/League: La Liga (Barcelona)

Position: Centre-Back

Clubs Played: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona

Did you know: A seasoned La Liga defender, Martínez offers excellent long passing and composure in tight defensive situations. A former Athletic Bilbao captain, his leadership and experience could help stabilise Al-Nassr’s backline for a title push

The Saudi Pro League continues its rapid rise as a global footballing force. It is showing ambition with every passing transfer window. It’s no longer the “retirement home” many once labelled it as, nor is it like the Chinese Super League bubble that eventually burst. Instead, it is attracting European icons, seasoned internationals, and young prospects, as the league aims not just to compete but to dominate on the world stage.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaFootball transfers

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr lost in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 12 missed opportunity for Al Nassr

3m read
Some of the facets of the NEOM master-development have been resized or been shifted to new timelines. This is part of the reset seen in the Saudi construction sector. (Picture used for illustrative purposes.)

Saudi tech firms are hiring - not so in construction

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr teammates at a team training session in Saalfelden, Austria, in preparation for the new Saudi Pro League season.

Meet Ronaldo's superstar teammates at Al Nassr

4m read
Jorge Jesus has managed top sides including Benfica and Sporting CP in Portugal, and Flamengo in Brazil.

Welcome Mr. Jorge Jesus!, Ronaldo greets new coach

2m read