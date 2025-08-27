Top Saudi Pro League signings: Ronaldo inspires European stars and rising talents to the Gulf

Some of the standout arrivals for 2025 season
The Saudi Pro League has emerged as one of world football’s most ambitious projects, attracting elite stars and promising youngsters with record-breaking transfer fees and lucrative contracts. This summer’s transfer window has witnessed an influx of talent from Europe.
Age: 25
Previous Club/League: Serie A (Atalanta/Genoa)
Position: Centre-Forward
Clubs Played: Boca Juniors, Tigre, Genoa, Atalanta
Did you know: Born in Argentina but representing Italy, Retegui is a classic target man with strong finishing and aerial ability. His intelligent movement inside the box has already marked him as one of Europe’s top strikers — now he brings that threat to Saudi Arabia.
Age: 26
Previous Club/League: Premier League (Liverpool)
Position: Centre-Forward
Clubs Played: Penarol, Almeria, Benfica, Liverpool
Did you know: The Uruguayan striker is famed for his pace, strength, and tireless pressing. After struggling to consistently deliver at Liverpool, Núñez now aims to reignite his career at Al-Hilal under coach Filippo Inzaghi, who demanded a marquee striker to lead the attack.
Age: 27
Previous Club/League: Serie A (AC Milan)
Position: Left-Back
Clubs Played: Atletico Madrid, Alaves, Real Sociedad, AC Milan
Did you know: Among the world’s elite full-backs, Hernandez is renowned for his surging runs, accurate deliveries, and powerful shooting from range. A regular in Didier Deschamps’ France squad, he joins Al-Hilal right at the peak of his career.
Age: 23
Previous Club/League: Bundesliga (VfB Stuttgart)
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Clubs Played: AS Monaco, VfB Stuttgart
Did you know: A technically gifted midfielder, Millot excels with vision, dribbling, and creativity. Closely tracked by several European sides, his choice to sign for AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli signals both ambition and the growing appeal of Saudi football.
Age: 25
Previous Club/League: La Liga/Premier League (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Milan)
Position: Second Striker/Attacking Midfielder
Clubs Played: Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea (loan), Barcelona (loan), Milan (loan)
Did you know: Once tipped to be a global superstar, Felix’s career has been defined by flashes of brilliance rather than consistency. With Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate at Al-Nassr, he has the perfect mentor to unlock his true potential and finally deliver week after week.
Age: 28
Previous Club/League: Bundesliga (Bayern Munich)
Position: Left Winger
Clubs Played: PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich
Did you know: A serial winner, Coman has lifted league titles in France, Italy, and Germany. Known for his explosive pace and ability to win big matches, he is expected to create havoc defenders on either wing. His link-up with Ronaldo is what everyone eagerly waiting to happen.
Age: 25
Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Nice)
Position: Goalkeeper
Clubs Played: Chelsea, PSG, Chateauroux, Nice
Did you know: Towering and confident, Bulka combines sharp reflexes with commanding box control. His experience in France makes him a steadying influence for NEOM SC, a club eager to prove themselves after promotion.
Age: 20
Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Nantes)
Position: Centre-Back
Clubs Played: Nantes
Did you know: A promising young defender has joined a newly promoted Saudi club. That shows ambition. Zeze is part of NEOM SC’s long-term vision. Saudi clubs are also targeting emerging European talent along with established stars.
Age: 30
Previous Club/League: Premier League (West Ham United)
Position: Left Winger/Attacking Midfielder
Clubs Played: Nice, Chateauroux, Brentford, West Ham United
Did you know: Known for his flair, dribbling, and creativity, Benrahma struggled with consistency in England. His skillset is ideal for entertaining Saudi crowds.
Age: 32
Previous Club/League: Premier League (Everton)
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Clubs Played: Rennes, Watford, Everton
Did you know: A hard-running box-to-box midfielder, Doucoure combines physical dominance with an eye for crucial goals. His Premier League pedigree adds grit and stability to NEOM SC’s midfield core.
Age: 34
Previous Club/League: Ligue 1 (Lyon)
Position: Centre-Forward
Clubs Played: Lyon, Arsenal, Lyon
Did you know: Lacazette is a proven goalscorer with refined movement and leadership qualities. Having captained Lyon in his later years, he brings invaluable dressing-room presence as NEOM SC look to establish themselves in the Pro League.
Age: 34
Previous Club/League: La Liga (Barcelona)
Position: Centre-Back
Clubs Played: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona
Did you know: A seasoned La Liga defender, Martínez offers excellent long passing and composure in tight defensive situations. A former Athletic Bilbao captain, his leadership and experience could help stabilise Al-Nassr’s backline for a title push
The Saudi Pro League continues its rapid rise as a global footballing force. It is showing ambition with every passing transfer window. It’s no longer the “retirement home” many once labelled it as, nor is it like the Chinese Super League bubble that eventually burst. Instead, it is attracting European icons, seasoned internationals, and young prospects, as the league aims not just to compete but to dominate on the world stage.
