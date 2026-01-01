Al Hilal are now just two points behind Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as Saudi title race heats up

Inzaghi's Al Hilal are gaining real momentum, and Al Nassr dropping their first points of the season has made the title race even more exciting. Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing his first Saudi Pro League crown, but Al Hilal are right behind them and they are the fiercest rivals Nassr could have at the top. The second half of the season promises to be dramatic, and fans are already curious to see whether both teams will strengthen their squads in the January transfer window.