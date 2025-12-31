Ronaldo reaches 957 thanks to a deflection but Al Nassr lose their perfect run

Despite dominating possession, Al Nassr trailed at halftime after Sultan Al Ghannam struck the crossbar from 25 yards out. However, they stormed back after the interval when Joao Felix levelled just over a minute into the second half, slotting into the bottom left corner. The turnaround seemed complete midway through the period when Felix's shot deflected in off Cristiano Ronaldo to give the visitors the lead. He had no idea about it, honestly but it all counts. Not flashy but that's his 957th goal.