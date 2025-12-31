Ronaldo reaches 957 thanks to a deflection but Al Nassr lose their perfect run

It went in off Ronaldo but it still counts, as he hits goal 957 while Al Nassr drop points
Al Nassr's perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season came to an end in Dammam on Tuesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Al Ettifaq, with former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum scoring twice for the home side.
Al Nassr had won all 10 of their opening matches, but Wijnaldum's late equaliser, struck 10 minutes from full time, ensured that streak would end. The Dutch midfielder opened the scoring inside 16 minutes with a stunning curled effort into the top right corner, finishing off a rapid counter attack after Saad Al Nasser avoided dismissal when VAR reduced his straight red card to a yellow.
Despite dominating possession, Al Nassr trailed at halftime after Sultan Al Ghannam struck the crossbar from 25 yards out. However, they stormed back after the interval when Joao Felix levelled just over a minute into the second half, slotting into the bottom left corner. The turnaround seemed complete midway through the period when Felix's shot deflected in off Cristiano Ronaldo to give the visitors the lead. He had no idea about it, honestly but it all counts. Not flashy but that's his 957th goal.
Yet Wijnaldum was not finished, driving home Radi Al Otaibi's cutback against the flow of play to snatch a point for Al Ettifaq. Al Nassr pushed hard for a winner but could not restore their 100 percent record.
Despite the draw, both Ronaldo and Felix continue their remarkable scoring pace with 13 goals each through 11 matches. That tally matches the best start to a Pro League season, previously achieved only by Omar Al Somah and Gelmin Rivas. Still, Al Nassr's advantage at the summit could shrink to just two points should Al Hilal defeat Al Kholood on Wednesday.
