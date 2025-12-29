GOLD/FOREX
Cristiano Ronaldo: “I will reach that number for sure, insha Allah,” as he chases 1,000 goals

Ronaldo eyes 1,000 goals after winning Best Middle East player again

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Cristiano Ronaldo declares 1000-goal mission after historic third consecutive Globe Soccer Middle East Award
Cristiano Ronaldo has reaffirmed his legendary status by winning the Best Middle East Player award for the third consecutive year at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr captain used the prestigious ceremony to make a powerful statement about his ambitious quest to reach 1,000 career goals.

The bold declaration

Speaking at the awards ceremony on December 27, Ronaldo expressed his determination: "I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win more trophies and reach the number that everyone knows. I will reach that number for sure... if there are no injuries, insha Allah."

Currently on 956 career goals after his recent brace against Al Akhdoud, Cristiano Ronaldo is now only 44 goals away from reaching the remarkable 1,000 goal landmark, a figure no footballer has officially achieved according to widely accepted statistical records.

Third consecutive Middle east honor

The Portuguese superstar's recognition extends beyond goalscoring statistics. The Globe Soccer Awards honored him for his impact both on and off the pitch, acknowledging his role as a global ambassador who has elevated Middle Eastern football's profile worldwide.

Since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has scored 104 goals in 118 appearances, dominating the Saudi Pro League with his trademark consistency. He won the league's Golden Boot with 35 goals last season and currently leads this season's scoring charts with 12 goals along with his teammate Joao Felix, who also has scored same number of goals.

Football's greatest ambassador

What makes Ronaldo's Middle East tenure truly special is his influence beyond the playing field. His presence has brought unprecedented global attention to the Saudi Pro League, inspiring young players and helping establish the region as a serious footballing destination.

The award recognizes not just his incredible performances but his commitment to growing the game in the Middle East, attracting world-class talent, and proving that elite football can thrive anywhere with passion and dedication.

The road to 1000

With 44 goals remaining, Ronaldo's target appears achievable. He scored an impressive 40 goals across all competitions in 2025 alone and maintains the physical conditioning that has defined his two-decade career at the top. His faith-infused declaration "insha Allah" (God willing) resonates deeply in the Middle East, reflecting his respect for the region's culture.

As he continues leading Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League title charge while representing Portugal internationally, the world watches history unfold—one goal at a time.

Shamseer Mohammed
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
