Diogo Jota honoured with special award at Dubai Globe Soccer 2025

Late Liverpool star Jota receives special award, with parents accepting on his behalf
In one of the most emotional moments of the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai, late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota received a special award, with his parents traveling to the Atlantis The Royal hotel to accept the honor on his behalf. The recognition came just one day after deeply moving tributes at Anfield, where Liverpool faced Wolves in the Premier League.
The tribute brought the entire venue to its feet in a powerful display of respect and solidarity. Jorge Mendes, the renowned football agent, presented the award and embraced Jota's parents on stage, visibly moved to tears as the audience rose in standing ovation.
The Globe Soccer Awards, now in its 16th edition, chose to recognize Jota with this special distinction during the prestigious ceremony held on December 28, 2025. The event, which celebrates excellence across all facets of football, brought together the sport's biggest stars, coaches, and industry figures from around the world.
Just a day earlier at Anfield, the football world witnessed remarkable scenes of unity and love. Two of Jota's children served as mascots alongside the Liverpool players when the Reds faced Wolves—the first meeting between Jota's two former clubs since his tragic passing in a car accident in July. Captain Virgil van Dijk walked onto the pitch with the boys, while their mother watched from the stands. In the 20th minute, both sets of supporters rose together, singing Jota's name in a deeply moving tribute that honoured his number 20 shirt, which Liverpool has permanently retired.
The special award for Jota served as a poignant reminder that football extends far beyond the pitch, creating bonds and moments that touch the hearts of millions.
The Globe Soccer Awards continue to distinguish themselves by honoring not just achievements on the field, but also the human stories and connections that make football the beautiful game.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox