Diogo Jota honoured with special award at Dubai Globe Soccer 2025

Just a day earlier at Anfield, the football world witnessed remarkable scenes of unity and love. Two of Jota's children served as mascots alongside the Liverpool players when the Reds faced Wolves—the first meeting between Jota's two former clubs since his tragic passing in a car accident in July. Captain Virgil van Dijk walked onto the pitch with the boys, while their mother watched from the stands. In the 20th minute, both sets of supporters rose together, singing Jota's name in a deeply moving tribute that honoured his number 20 shirt, which Liverpool has permanently retired.