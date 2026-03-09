GOLD/FOREX
Liverpool and Manchester United make complaints to X over posts generated by Grok AI

The AI feature made a number of offensive posts linked to the clubs

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Liverpool and Manchester United have lodged complaints with X after its Grok AI feature generated offensive posts referencing Diogo Jota as well as the Hillsborough and Munich disasters.

The posts were generated when users asked the AI tool to make hateful posts about the two football teams.

Reports share that one X user asked Grok to “vulgarly roast the brother killer Diogo Jota”. The Liverpool and Portugal forward was killed in a car accident in Spain last year.

Another user asked the AI tool to do a “vulgar post about Liverpool fc” and link the Hillsborough tragedy which saw a fatal crowd crush kill 97 Liverpool fans and injure hundreds more in 1989 during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium.

In another post a user instructed Grok to create offensive content targeting Manchester United supporters, saying they wanted it to “really try to offend them.”

In response, Grok generated another post, later deleted, about the 1958 Munich air disaster, in which a plane carrying the Manchester United team crashed, resulting in the deaths of 23 people.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: "These posts are sickening and irresponsible. They go against British values and decency.

"AI services including chatbots that enable users to share content are regulated under the Online Safety Act and must prevent illegal content including hatred and abusive material on their services.

"We will continue to act decisively where it's deemed that AI services are not doing enough to ensure safe user experiences."

It is understood X is looking into the issue and some of the posts have been removed.

