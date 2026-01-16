X still allows users to post sexualised images by Grok AI tool: The Guardian

Reporters at the UK publication have found a loophole in Musk's statement
We’ve been told things have changed for AI tool Grok and subsequent sharing of inappropriate images on X, but UK’s The Guardian has reported that things are quite so settled.
In spite of saying it has cracked down on the misuse of Grok to strip down women into skimpily clad outfits, the publication found it could use prompts to undress modestly clothed women in short videos. This content could then be loaded on to X without any efforts at moderation.
The revelation comes a week after Elon Musk addressed the outrage at Grok’s creation of sexualized images of women and children. Musk had said at the time that X would ‘geoblock’ the permission of users “to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X”.
And X had issued a statement saying it had “zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation, nonconsensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content”.
Days on, X claimed to have implemented the measures, which would be applicable to all users, including paid subscribers.
However, Guardian reported an easy workaround; on the standalone version of Grok (Grok Imagine), one could create the nefarious images, which could then be uploaded on social media.
The paper has since reached out to X for comment.
Meanwhile, Gulf News asked the experts in UAE on how one can protect themselves from AI image misuse. Read all about it here.
