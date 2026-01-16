X still allows users to post sexualised images by Grok AI tool: The Guardian

In spite of saying it has cracked down on the misuse of Grok to strip down women into skimpily clad outfits, the publication found it could use prompts to undress modestly clothed women in short videos. This content could then be loaded on to X without any efforts at moderation.

The revelation comes a week after Elon Musk addressed the outrage at Grok’s creation of sexualized images of women and children. Musk had said at the time tha t X would ‘geoblock’ the permission of users “to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X”.

