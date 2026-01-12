Grok deepfakes: How UAE residents can protect themselves from AI image misuse

Dubai: The global backlash against AI tools that manipulate real images has pushed digital safety into everyday conversation. After Malaysia and Indonesia blocked access to Elon Musk’s Grok over the creation of sexualised deepfakes , attention has shifted closer to home. The question many UAE residents are asking is no longer whether this can happen, but how to stay protected if it does.

With AI tools evolving rapidly and global regulators struggling to keep pace, experts say digital caution has become part of daily life. In the UAE, strong laws and reporting systems are in place. Using them early and wisely can make the difference between harm spreading and harm stopping.

