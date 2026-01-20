Mumbai airport stop: UK-based doctor barred from travel over BJP-critical Facebook post

Lookout circular linked to cybercrime case remains active despite questioning
Dubai: A UK-based doctor and YouTuber was stopped from leaving India at Mumbai’s international airport on January 19 after immigration officials flagged an active lookout circular (LOC) linked to a cybercrime case over a social media post critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Dr Sangram Patil, a British national of Indian origin and a consultant with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), was prevented from boarding his flight to the United Kingdom after authorities informed him that a lookout circular issued by Mumbai Police was still in force. The LOC bars him from leaving the country unless formally withdrawn.
The case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered on December 18 at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai. The FIR, now being investigated by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit III, relates to a Facebook post in which Patil allegedly used derogatory language and made defamatory remarks against the BJP and its leaders.
The complaint was filed by Nikhil Bhamre, a functionary of the BJP’s media cell, who accused Patil of spreading false information and attempting to discredit party leaders, Indian media reports said.
Patil arrived in Mumbai on January 10, following which he was stopped by immigration officials and taken to the crime branch for questioning. Police later clarified that he was not arrested, but served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a provision that allows questioning without arrest in cases where immediate custody is not considered necessary.
He was released the same day after recording his statement, according to India Today.
On January 16, Patil was again summoned by Crime Branch Unit III, where he submitted written responses to further police queries.
Patil said he had requested the police to cancel the lookout circular after cooperating with the investigation and informing them of his return travel plans.
“I gave my statement and requested the police to cancel the lookout circular since the enquiry was complete and I was scheduled to return on January 19,” Patil said. “The police initiated the process to withdraw the LOC after January 10 and even took my signatures and passport photograph for that purpose.”
Despite this, the LOC remained active when he reached the airport on January 19 morning.
“They told me clearly that I cannot leave India because the lookout circular is still active,” he said.
Calling the development disturbing, Patil said the police action had curtailed his rights as a foreign national.
“I am a British citizen. My freedom of movement and freedom of expression have been restricted due to these police actions,” he said, adding that the legal provisions invoked in the FIR did not, in his view, “correlate with my post”.
The FIR also names another social media user, Shahar Vikas Aghadi, according to reports.
Mumbai Police have not publicly clarified when the lookout circular will be withdrawn or whether further action is planned. A Crime Branch official declined to comment on the grounds for issuing the LOC or the status of the investigation.
The case has drawn attention amid ongoing debate over the use of lookout circulars and criminal provisions in cases involving online political speech.
