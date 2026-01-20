Mumbai airport stop: UK-based doctor barred from travel over BJP-critical Facebook post

Dr Sangram Patil, a British national of Indian origin and a consultant with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), was prevented from boarding his flight to the United Kingdom after authorities informed him that a lookout circular issued by Mumbai Police was still in force. The LOC bars him from leaving the country unless formally withdrawn.

The case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered on December 18 at NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai. The FIR, now being investigated by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit III, relates to a Facebook post in which Patil allegedly used derogatory language and made defamatory remarks against the BJP and its leaders.

Patil arrived in Mumbai on January 10, following which he was stopped by immigration officials and taken to the crime branch for questioning. Police later clarified that he was not arrested, but served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a provision that allows questioning without arrest in cases where immediate custody is not considered necessary.

Patil said he had requested the police to cancel the lookout circular after cooperating with the investigation and informing them of his return travel plans.

“I gave my statement and requested the police to cancel the lookout circular since the enquiry was complete and I was scheduled to return on January 19,” Patil said. “The police initiated the process to withdraw the LOC after January 10 and even took my signatures and passport photograph for that purpose.”

“I am a British citizen. My freedom of movement and freedom of expression have been restricted due to these police actions,” he said, adding that the legal provisions invoked in the FIR did not, in his view, “correlate with my post”.

Mumbai Police have not publicly clarified when the lookout circular will be withdrawn or whether further action is planned. A Crime Branch official declined to comment on the grounds for issuing the LOC or the status of the investigation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.