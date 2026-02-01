Five detained after shots fired at Rohit Shetty’s home

Senior police sources said some of the suspects detained are allegedly linked to Shubham Lonkar. Mumbai Police are working to verify the authenticity of the viral post claiming responsibility and are in contact with central investigative agencies as part of the probe. Shubham Lonkar is wanted in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Soon after the firing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility through a social media post allegedly uploaded by gang members Shubham Lonkar and Arzu Bishnoi. In the message, they said they were behind the shooting outside Shetty’s house. The post alleged that the filmmaker had been warned several times not to interfere in their activities and described the firing as a “small trailer,” issuing threats of further violence if the warnings were ignored. The message also claimed that those who did not comply would face consequences worse than those suffered by Baba Siddique.

Mumbai Police have detained five individuals from Pune in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. According to India TV, the suspects were taken into custody around 2pm (local time) by Mumbai Police and Crime Branch teams following inputs shared by Pune Police. Sources said one of the detained individuals is suspected to have fired the shots. The suspects are currently being interrogated, and police said their exact role in the incident is still being verified.

