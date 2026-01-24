GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Kamaal R Khan, actor-controversial critic accused of defaming Salman Khan, arrested in Mumbai for firing bullets

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan fired two bullets in a middle-class locality in India

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Insta/kamaalrkhan
Insta/kamaalrkhan
Insta/kamaalrkhan

Dubai: Actor and controversial social media personality Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a firing incident that took place inside a residential society in Andheri West on January 18.

According to a report in Times Of India, the incident occurred last Sunday at Nalanda Society on Lokhandwala Back Road, a busy residential area in Andheri West. Mumbai police officials said residents reported hearing loud sounds that initially caused confusion and panic. Reports also claim that he fired two rounds from his licensed firearm.

Kamaal R Khan, who claims to be a critic, has made enemies out of Salman Khan in the past after he blasted the superstar's films. The actor even filed a defamation suit against Kamaal R Khan for dissing his films unfairly. Several production houses have also blasted him for putting out negative reviews of movies, calling them 'agenda' and smear campaign.

Back to the latest incident of firing projectiles, no injuries were reported. However, impact marks were found on the walls and on a wooden case inside the premises, raising serious concerns about public safety within the housing complex, which is home to several middle-class families. The licensed firearm has been reportedly seized and is in police custody.

Residents immediately informed the Oshiwara police station, prompting a swift response.

A police team visited the location and secured the area while officials from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina, were called in to examine the projectiles. The forensic team took custody of the recovered objects for further analysis.

At the time of the discovery, authorities were unsure whether the projectiles were bullets fired from a firearm or pellets from an air gun. This uncertainty added to the gravity of the investigation, as police sought to determine the type of weapon used and how it entered a residential building.

Police officers recorded statements from several residents who were present at the time of the incident and began reviewing CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The footage is expected to play a key role in identifying how the shots were fired and whether others were involved.

Following preliminary investigations, Kamaal R Khan was taken into custody for questioning. Oshiwara police confirmed that Khan will be produced before a local court. Officials said he is being interrogated to establish the motive behind the firing and his alleged role in the incident.

While police have not yet disclosed further details about the circumstances that led to the shots being fired, the case has sparked widespread discussion due to Khan’s public profile and controversial reputation. Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that forensic results will be crucial in determining the exact nature of the projectiles and the weapon used.

Police have assured locals that strict action will be taken once the investigation is complete and that security in the area will be closely monitored in the coming days.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Earlier, Faissal had alleged that Aamir had kept him confined in his Mumbai home for over a year

Aamir Khan on brother Faissal cutting ties with him

2m read
The accident occurred around 10pm near Bhandup West railway station, when the bus allegedly lost control while being reversed at the endpoint of its route and rammed into people standing nearby.

4 dead, 9 hurt as reversing BEST bus hits pedestrians

2m read
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with filmmaker and ex-wife Kiran Rao in Mumbai separated in 2021.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao undergoes surgery

2m read
Kareena Kapoor meets Lionel Messi with sons in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor meets Lionel Messi with sons in Mumbai

1m read