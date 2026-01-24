Kamaal R Khan, actor-controversial critic accused of defaming Salman Khan, arrested in Mumbai for firing bullets

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan fired two bullets in a middle-class locality in India
Dubai: Actor and controversial social media personality Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a firing incident that took place inside a residential society in Andheri West on January 18.
According to a report in Times Of India, the incident occurred last Sunday at Nalanda Society on Lokhandwala Back Road, a busy residential area in Andheri West. Mumbai police officials said residents reported hearing loud sounds that initially caused confusion and panic. Reports also claim that he fired two rounds from his licensed firearm.
Kamaal R Khan, who claims to be a critic, has made enemies out of Salman Khan in the past after he blasted the superstar's films. The actor even filed a defamation suit against Kamaal R Khan for dissing his films unfairly. Several production houses have also blasted him for putting out negative reviews of movies, calling them 'agenda' and smear campaign.
Back to the latest incident of firing projectiles, no injuries were reported. However, impact marks were found on the walls and on a wooden case inside the premises, raising serious concerns about public safety within the housing complex, which is home to several middle-class families. The licensed firearm has been reportedly seized and is in police custody.
Residents immediately informed the Oshiwara police station, prompting a swift response.
A police team visited the location and secured the area while officials from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina, were called in to examine the projectiles. The forensic team took custody of the recovered objects for further analysis.
At the time of the discovery, authorities were unsure whether the projectiles were bullets fired from a firearm or pellets from an air gun. This uncertainty added to the gravity of the investigation, as police sought to determine the type of weapon used and how it entered a residential building.
Police officers recorded statements from several residents who were present at the time of the incident and began reviewing CCTV footage from the society and nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events.
The footage is expected to play a key role in identifying how the shots were fired and whether others were involved.
Following preliminary investigations, Kamaal R Khan was taken into custody for questioning. Oshiwara police confirmed that Khan will be produced before a local court. Officials said he is being interrogated to establish the motive behind the firing and his alleged role in the incident.
While police have not yet disclosed further details about the circumstances that led to the shots being fired, the case has sparked widespread discussion due to Khan’s public profile and controversial reputation. Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that forensic results will be crucial in determining the exact nature of the projectiles and the weapon used.
Police have assured locals that strict action will be taken once the investigation is complete and that security in the area will be closely monitored in the coming days.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox