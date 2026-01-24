Kamaal R Khan, actor-controversial critic accused of defaming Salman Khan, arrested in Mumbai for firing bullets

While police have not yet disclosed further details about the circumstances that led to the shots being fired, the case has sparked widespread discussion due to Khan’s public profile and controversial reputation. Authorities have stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that forensic results will be crucial in determining the exact nature of the projectiles and the weapon used.

Following preliminary investigations, Kamaal R Khan was taken into custody for questioning. Oshiwara police confirmed that Khan will be produced before a local court. Officials said he is being interrogated to establish the motive behind the firing and his alleged role in the incident.

At the time of the discovery, authorities were unsure whether the projectiles were bullets fired from a firearm or pellets from an air gun. This uncertainty added to the gravity of the investigation, as police sought to determine the type of weapon used and how it entered a residential building.

Back to the latest incident of firing projectiles, no injuries were reported. However, impact marks were found on the walls and on a wooden case inside the premises, raising serious concerns about public safety within the housing complex, which is home to several middle-class families. The licensed firearm has been reportedly seized and is in police custody.

Kamaal R Khan, who claims to be a critic, has made enemies out of Salman Khan in the past after he blasted the superstar's films. The actor even filed a defamation suit against Kamaal R Khan for dissing his films unfairly. Several production houses have also blasted him for putting out negative reviews of movies, calling them 'agenda' and smear campaign.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.