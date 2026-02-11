GOLD/FOREX
Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail: Celebs, politicians step in to help, KRK urges Rs 50 million support

After Sonu Sood's call to Bollywood, many celebrities have offered help

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Delhi HC rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea for more time to surrender

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s surrendered at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline linked to his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases. After the initial silence, a wave of support from the film industry and political fraternity has come, with several prominent figures stepping forward to help the actor and his family navigate this crisis.

Tej Pratap Yadav pledges Rs 11 lakh

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav pledged Rs 11 lakh to Rajpal’s family.

In his post, written in Hindi, he said:
"I received information about the anguish felt by the family of the honourable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post by my elder brother, Rao Inderjit Singh. In this extremely difficult time, my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family and I stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family. With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 to their family."

Gurmeet Choudhary extends support

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary described Rajpal’s ordeal as heartbreaking and urged the industry to come together. On X, he wrote:

"It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

KRK offers Rs 10 Lakh, calls for collective support

Controversial actor and critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) also pledged Rs 10 lakh and appealed to Bollywood to help raise Rs 5 crore to secure Rajpal’s release.

"I am ready to give ₹10 lakhs for RajPal Yadav. Let’s all Bollywood people come together to give him ₹5cr! If he does pay back only ₹5cr so he can come out from jail immediately! Let’s all help him," KRK wrote.

The backstory: How Rajpal Yadav ended up in Jail

Rajpal’s financial troubles trace back to 2010, when he borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to produce and direct Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, leaving Rajpal and his wife, Radha Yadav, in deep financial distress and leading to multiple cheque defaults.

In April 2018, a magistrate court convicted the couple under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months in prison. The high court granted temporary relief in June 2024, suspending his conviction on the condition that he take genuine steps to settle dues with Murali Projects.

However, on February 4, 2026, the court refused to extend his surrender deadline. The high court noted Rajpal’s repeated breaches of undertakings and directed him to surrender by 4 pm.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

