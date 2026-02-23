The actor resumes shooting just days after securing interim bail
Dubai: Just days after walking out of Tihar jail following a decade-long legal battle over a Rs 9 crore debt, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is back on set.
The 53-year-old comedian resumed filming shortly after reaching Mumbai, marking a swift return to work following what has been one of the most difficult chapters of his life.
According to Rajpal's team, the actor began shooting for Welcome to the Jungle almost immediately after his release. He is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Mumbai on February 28, where he is expected to address the events of the past few weeks and thank those who stood by him during his time in custody.
Rajpal was granted interim bail on February 16 in connection with a case involving a Rs 9 crore debt and a series of dishonoured cheques.
The case dates back over a decade, tied to a loan he took out in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which failed at the box office and left him unable to repay the money he had borrowed.
The origins of the case go back to 2010, when Rajpal borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture.
When the film failed commercially, he found himself unable to repay the loan. Seven cheques he had issued were subsequently dishonoured, leading to legal action against him and his wife, Radha.
In 2018, a magistrate's court convicted both of them under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing Rajpal to six months of simple imprisonment. In 2024, the court suspended his sentence and directed him to take "sincere and genuine steps" to clear the outstanding dues, which by that point had ballooned to Rs 9 crore.
On February 2 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal to surrender after he informed the court that he did not have the means to repay the amount. He complied and was sent to Tihar Jail.
What happened next was a remarkable show of solidarity from the film industry. During his jail term, actor Sonu Sood publicly offered financial assistance and also signed Rajpal for an upcoming project with a token remuneration, urging others in the industry to extend support.
Following Sood's lead, Rajpal's manager revealed that several major Bollywood stars had come forward to help him financially, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan. The collective effort from the industry appears to have played a significant role in helping Rajpal settle his dues and secure his release.
After his release from Tihar, Rajpal was seen addressing his arrest and expressing his gratitude to those who supported him. Surrounded by lawyers, he took a moment to thank the film industry and the public.
"I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me," he said. "The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."
It was an emotional moment for an actor who has spent three decades bringing laughter to audiences across India through his comic roles in films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama and the Golmaal series.
