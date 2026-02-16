Rajpal Yadav granted bail in Rs 90 million cheque bounce case

The actor had to surrender to Tihar Jail on February 5
Rajpal Yadav has been granted bail in a case that has followed him since 2010. The actor, who had been facing legal heat in a long-running cheque bounce case, has been granted bail, days after a wave of support from within the film industry helped turn the tide in his favour.
Yadav been asked to surrender at Tihar Jail in the first week of February after repeatedly failing to honour a court-approved settlement. Last week, a Delhi court had rejected his bail plea, observing that he had defaulted multiple times on payments amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had made it clear that Yadav’s incarceration was not merely procedural. The court noted that he had landed in jail because he failed to comply with the settlement terms he had voluntarily agreed to.
However, on Monday (February 16), Yadav finally secured bail, albeit with conditions, bringing temporary relief.
The case can be traced back to 2010, when Yadav and his wife borrowed around Rs 5 crore for his directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment became a struggle.
Multiple cheques issued to the complainant, Murli Projects Private Limited, were dishonoured, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act. With interest and penalties, the outstanding amount eventually ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore.
Despite a settlement agreement, Yadav allegedly failed to meet the promised payment schedule, leading to stricter judicial action earlier this month and he had to surrender to Tihar Jail.
As news of his legal troubles intensified, several members of the film fraternity came forward to support him.
Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly extend help, reportedly offering Yadav work in his next project and urging producers to provide advance payments to the “gifted actor.”
Reports also suggest that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan were among those who extended financial assistance. Others, including Gurmeet Choudhary, Elvish Yadav, Guru Randhawa, KRK, and Rao Inderjeet Singh, are also reported to have contributed during this challenging phase.
For now, Yadav is out on bail.