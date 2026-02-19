Yadav was rather philosophical, after being granted interim bail in cheque-bounce case
Actor Rajpal Yadav broke his silence after being granted interim bail in the cheque bounce case, sharing his determination that his “truth” will soon come to light. Yadav been asked to surrender at Tihar Jail in the first week of February after repeatedly failing to honour a court-approved settlement. A Delhi court had rejected his bail plea, observing that he had defaulted multiple times on payments amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore.
“I have always received sympathy from you all. That is why I am here. But more than sympathy, I need time," he said, as quoted by ANI. "Time is a very good judge; it makes the right decisions. Whatever happens, time will bring out the full truth, separating milk from water, revealing what is pure. And I will always abide by the law of my country. Wherever and whenever the law directs, I will comply. I will always be present,” he explained.
Yadav expressed full faith in the judiciary and extended gratitude to fans and well-wishers for standing by him during this difficult period.
“Regarding the matter that is currently before the Honourable High Court, whatever legal questions arise, the proper response, with full facts and truth, will be given by our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have entrusted him fully with staying in proper touch regarding the case. I will also hold a press conference about myself and connect with the media across the country. Right now, I simply haven’t had the time,” he added.
The actor reflected on his journey, likening himself to “a small seed” nurtured by the blessings of people from all walks of life. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star, who will mark three decades in Hindi cinema next year, expressed heartfelt thanks for the love and respect he has received over the years.
“Through social media, all those who have connected with me, with their body, mind, and wealth, I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. And those who are not on social media but are indirectly connected, the long list of people from our Indian cinema fraternity, I thank them too, from the bottom of my heart,” Yadav said.
Looking ahead, he remained hopeful and philosophical:
“Every day is the beginning. Every day is a learning day. Every day is a new day.”
The case can be traced back to 2010, when Yadav and his wife borrowed around Rs 5 crore for his directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment became a struggle.
Multiple cheques issued to the complainant, Murli Projects Private Limited, were dishonoured, triggering legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act. With interest and penalties, the outstanding amount eventually ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore.
Despite a settlement agreement, Yadav allegedly failed to meet the promised payment schedule, leading to stricter judicial action earlier this month and he had to surrender to Tihar Jail.