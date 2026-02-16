An old video went viral, which led fans to believe Salman Khan had paid Yadav's debt
A video circulating over the weekend suggested that actor Rajpal Yadav had been released from Tihar Jail thanks to Salman Khan. In the clip, Rajpal is seen thanking Salman, saying, “Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain, Salman bhai ke sath aaj baith ke andar se bahot khushi mehsoos hoti hai. Sach me relieve mehsoos kar raha hoon. (Salman Khan is like an older brother. Today, I feel very happy sitting with him. Truly, I am very relieved).” This sparked speculation that the star had paid off Rajpal’s dues and secured his release.
However, Radha Yadav, the actor’s wife, has set the record straight. Speaking to Bombay Times, she confirmed, “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.” She added, “He is okay, from what I understand. Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity.”
The video, it turns out, is an old one and unrelated to Rajpal’s current legal troubles.
Earlier this month, Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi following a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The case stems from Rs 5 crore he borrowed in 2010 for his directorial debut, which flopped, leaving him unable to repay the amount. In 2018, he and his wife were sentenced to six months by a magisterial court, and the conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. The Delhi High Court later granted relief, but earlier this month, it declined to do so, noting that he had been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026, and Justice Sharma emphasised that he would be heard only after handing himself over to jail authorities.
Following this, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5. The court clarified that he could file appropriate applications in accordance with the law after surrendering.
With the actor serving his sentence, members of the film industry have stepped up to support him through his legal and financial challenges. The next bail hearing is scheduled for February 16.