Earlier this month, Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi following a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The case stems from Rs 5 crore he borrowed in 2010 for his directorial debut, which flopped, leaving him unable to repay the amount. In 2018, he and his wife were sentenced to six months by a magisterial court, and the conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. The Delhi High Court later granted relief, but earlier this month, it declined to do so, noting that he had been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026, and Justice Sharma emphasised that he would be heard only after handing himself over to jail authorities.