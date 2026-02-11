Bollywood is now rallying for Yadav, who is currently in Tihar jail
Days after Rajpal Yadav surrendered and was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, members of the film fraternity have begun rallying behind the actor.
The development comes shortly after an emotional statement attributed to Yadav, in which he reportedly said he had no friends in the industry — surfaced ahead of his surrender. In the aftermath, several prominent names from Bollywood have stepped forward to extend their support.
Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly urge the industry to assist Yadav. Since then, more actors have reportedly reached out.
In an interview with Screen, Yadav’s manager, Goldie, confirmed that multiple high-profile figures have offered help. “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan — he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” he said.
Goldie declined to comment on whether Yadav had sought assistance before surrendering. However, he emphasised that support from within the industry gathered momentum after the situation escalated.
“Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight. Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be released by tomorrow,” he added.
The manager further stated that Yadav’s bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow and expressed hope that the actor will be granted bail and released.