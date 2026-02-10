Amid the turmoil, fellow actor Sonu Sood has publicly voiced his solidarity. On X (formerly Twitter), he urged the Bollywood community to rally behind Yadav, writing, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.”