Sonu Sood supports Rajpal Yadav as he faces jail, urges Bollywood for help: 'A small signing amount...'

The actor wrote a long tweet requesting Bollywood to extend support to Yadav

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Sonu also called for practical support, suggesting financial help tied to future projects:
insta/rajpalofficial

Rajpal Yadav has surrendered at Tihar Jail, facing years-old cheque-bounce cases, in what has become an emotionally charged moment for the actor.

Amid the turmoil, fellow actor Sonu Sood has publicly voiced his solidarity. On X (formerly Twitter), he urged the Bollywood community to rally behind Yadav, writing, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.”

Sonu also called for practical support, suggesting financial help tied to future projects: “A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

The backstory

The actor’s legal and financial struggles trace back to 2010. Rajpal Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film turned out to be a disaster, earning only Rs 37 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama, leaving the actor and his wife, Radha Yadav, in a financial quagmire. Multiple bounced cheques followed, culminating in a conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act in April 2018. The court sentenced the couple to six months in prison. Over the years, repeated appeals failed to resolve the issue, and the outstanding dues ballooned to Rs 9 crore.

On February 4, 2025, a court denied an extension for Rajpal to surrender, forcing him to report to Tihar Jail. There, he delivered a statement that captured his isolation: Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (What do I do, I don't have any money. I'm all alone here).

