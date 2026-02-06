Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar Jail in cheque-bounce case after court denies extension

The high court refused to extend the deadline given to Rajpal Yadav
Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to authorities at Tihar Jail on Thursday, after the Delhi High Court denied his request for an extension to report in connection with his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases.
A jail official confirmed that Yadav arrived at the facility around 4 PM and is now being processed according to standard protocols, according to PTI.
The development follows the high court’s decision on Wednesday to reject Yadav’s plea for additional time to complete a financial settlement. The actor’s legal team had requested a one-week extension, stating that he had arranged Rs 50 lakh toward the outstanding dues.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the application, noting there was no justification to grant further relief. The court’s ruling came on revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife, challenging a 2019 sessions court verdict that upheld their earlier conviction in cheque-bounce cases dating back to April 2018.
In June 2024, the high court had temporarily stayed Yadav’s conviction, allowing him a window to negotiate a settlement with the complainant. The magisterial court had originally sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment, citing failure to honor financial obligations. Yadav’s counsel had maintained that the bounced cheques were part of a legitimate business transaction intended to fund a film project that ultimately failed.
The high court, in its February 2 order, highlighted Yadav’s repeated non-compliance with court directives to repay M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, describing his conduct as deserving of reproach. The actor was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him, with a portion of the amount already deposited with the Registrar General released in favor of the complainant.
Records indicate that in October 2025, Yadav had submitted two demand drafts totaling Rs 75 lakh, leaving an outstanding balance of Rs 9 crore. The court refused to extend the surrender deadline, insisting that he report to jail authorities as directed.
