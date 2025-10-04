Anshula Kapoor shares dreamy engagement photos with Rohan Thakkar at Bandra home
The Kapoor family gathered for a heartfelt celebration as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar marked their “Gor Dhana” ceremony on October 2. Since their mother Mona Shourie’s passing, Arjun and Anshula have been each other’s emotional anchors, and he was visibly moved watching his sister step into this new chapter.
Anshula’s half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, were seen hugging their jeeju, Rohan Thakkar, in candid photos from the wedding. Both sisters looked stunning in beige outfits—Janhvi in a lehenga and Khushi in a saree—flashing radiant smiles as they posed together.
The family also paid tribute to their late mother. In one touching moment, Anshula was photographed sitting beside a chair holding a frame of Mona. Another picture captured Janhvi getting emotional while photographing Anshula.
Sharing the images, Anshula wrote: "02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever'—and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way."
Anshula further shared her feelings about the special day: "His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you)."
She also shared a card on Instagram Stories that read: “Ghar ki pehli shaadi (First wedding of our home).”
Khushi Kapoor posted several family photos, writing:
"My sister’s getting married! Welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511. Love you guysssss."
Anshula made their relationship public in 2023, often sharing glimpses of their life together. In July 2025, Rohan Thakkar proposed to her at Central Park, New York, her favourite city.
They met on an app, started talking randomly, clicked instantly, and after three years of dating, Rohan proposed. Anshula recently made headlines as a contestant on The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, with her aunt Maheep Kapoor also part of the show.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox