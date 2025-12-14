Arjun Rampal's engaged to Gabriella Demetriades: Here's how they met and how he popped the big question

The couple chose a casual yet candid setting for the revelation—Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast
Dubai: If you all ladies cry into your pillow after hearing this, we won't judge.
Bollywood's OG dreamboat and actor Arjun Rampal, 53, has finally ended months of speculation by confirming his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades, 38.
The couple chose a casual yet candid setting for the revelation—Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast—where a conversation about love and marriage unexpectedly led to the confirmation.
The Podcast reveal
In a teaser released ahead of the podcast episode, Gabriella hinted at their relationship status, prompting Rampal to confirm that they were engaged. The couple’s choice to announce it on a podcast reflects their preference for keeping personal milestones private yet authentic, rather than staging a high-profile public announcement.
A private family life
Arjun and Gabriella have been together for nearly six years and share two sons—Arik, born in April 2019, and Ariv, born in 2023. While the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media, they have largely kept their personal moments out of the limelight.
Love and laughter
During the podcast, Rampal also shared a humorous anecdote about their romance, admitting he was initially drawn to Gabriella’s looks but quickly fell for her personality. Gabriella recently posted a heartfelt tribute to Rampal on his birthday, praising his approach to life and their journey together as a family.
Thoughts on marriage
Earlier in 2024, Rampal spoke on another podcast about why they had not formalised their relationship legally, calling marriage “just a piece of paper.” Both he and Gabriella feel their bond is already complete and have preferred to let their relationship grow naturally without external pressures or labels.
Before Gabriella, Arjun was married to model Mehr Jesia. The couple shares two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Rampal has consistently emphasised maintaining a respectful relationship with his ex for the sake of their children. With this engagement, Rampal and Gabriella have opened a new chapter in their private yet closely watched life together, blending love, family, and career in a style that resonates with their fans.
