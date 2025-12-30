GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Magnus Carlsen slams table after loss to India’s Arjun Erigaisi

Carlsen succumbed under heavy time pressure and appeared visibly frustrated

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: India’s Arjun Erigaisi produced a major upset by defeating reigning champion Magnus Carlsen in a tense ninth-round blitz game at the Fide World Blitz Championship 2025 in Doha, a result that shook the standings and ignited widespread debate online.

Carlsen succumbed under heavy time pressure and appeared visibly frustrated, accidentally knocking his queen off the table as he rushed to hit the clock. Moments later, the former world champion struck the table in anger — a reaction that quickly spread across social media.

It marked the second such flashpoint for Carlsen in 2025. Earlier in June at the Norway Chess tournament, he blundered a winning position against D Gukesh in severe time trouble during Round 6, handing the Indian teenager his first-ever classical victory over the world No. 1.

While Erigaisi’s performances drew widespread acclaim, Carlsen’s outburst became a talking point among fans. Opinion online was split — some criticised the reaction as unsportsmanlike, while others defended it as an understandable release under the intense pressure of elite-level blitz chess.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
