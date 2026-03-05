GOLD/FOREX
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok get married in star-studded wedding

Wedding brought together prominent personalities from cricket, Bollywood, and business

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a grand, star-studded ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood, and business, along with close friends and family members of the couple.

The ceremony, hosted at a private venue in South Mumbai, marked a special moment for the family of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, as guests from various fields gathered to celebrate his son’s big day.

Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding followed weeks of celebrations that had steadily built anticipation for the occasion. The couple had announced their engagement on August 25 last year, and the festivities continued with several pre-wedding events in the months leading up to the ceremony.

The guest list featured several prominent figures from Indian cricket. Among those in attendance were former India captain MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, India head coach Gautam Gambhir with his wife Natasha Jain, legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar and his wife Marshneil Gavaskar, former India head coach Rahul Dravid, former captain Anil Kumble, and former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Also present were former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh with his wife Hazel Keech, India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, former India opener Virender Sehwag, former fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, and former spinner Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra.

Other notable attendees included Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, and India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who attended the wedding with his wife. Former India cricketer and current president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Venkatesh Prasad, was also among the guests at the celebration.

