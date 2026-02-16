Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding preparations in full swing

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son will get married on March 5
Dubai: With the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok fast approaching, celebrations are already in full swing. The Tendulkar family arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday to kick off the pre-wedding festivities. The events are scheduled to begin on March 3, with the main ceremony set for March 5.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted with wife, Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar in the airport.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at the Mumbai airport on February 16 were headed to New Delhi early Monday morning. A subsequent video confirmed their arrival in the national capital. The pair appeared to have spent Valentine’s Day weekend in Mumbai. Their travel comes amid the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, though there has been no official word on whether they plan to attend any matches. Some speculate they may be visiting Vrindavan or traveling for Arjun’s wedding celebrations.
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also seen arriving in Jamnagar, adding to the buzz around the high-profile wedding. The presence of several cricketing icons has sparked excitement among fans in Gujarat.
Earlier this week, Sachin and his family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 at his residence to personally invite him to the wedding. Invitations were also extended to President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The couple had previously hosted an intimate engagement ceremony in August last year.