Sachin Tendulkar shares special message on his son Arjun’s birthday

Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a touching message on social media to celebrate his son Arjun Tendulkar’s 26th birthday.
“We are lucky to have you as our son. Watching you grow into the wonderful human being you are today has been a true joy. We are so proud of you. Happy birthday, @arjuntendulkar24!! May God bless you always,” Sachin wrote.
Alongside the message, Sachin shared a nostalgic photo of himself holding baby Arjun in his arms. He also posted a more recent picture of the father-son duo enjoying a cruise together, both looking dashing and sharing a candid moment.
Arjun, who represents Goa in domestic cricket, recently made headlines after dismissing Samit Dravid — son of former Indian captain Rahul Dravid — during the K Thimmapaiah Memorial Tournament at Alur.
Goa Cricket Association, led by captain Darshan Misal, chose to bat first after winning the toss at the Platinum Oval and posted 338 runs. Lalit Yadav top-scored with a commanding 113, followed by Abhinav Taneja’s solid 88. Arjun, batting at No. 9, contributed 9 runs.
In reply, KSCA XI stumbled from 53/1 to 94/5, with Arjun claiming three crucial wickets — including Samit Dravid, who fell for 9. However, Lochan Gowda rescued the innings, stitching together a 93-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Sharma, who scored 95. KSCA XI eventually reached 276. Arjun finished with figures of 3/54, as reported by Wisden.
In the third innings, Goa was 45/2 at stumps, with Manthan Khutkar on 18 and Ishaan Gadekar on 3.
Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time a Tendulkar dismissed a Dravid. Back in the 2003/04 NKP Salve Challenger Trophy final, Sachin Tendulkar, playing for India A, bowled out Rahul Dravid — then playing for India B. That match served as a trial for selection into India’s ODI squad. Sachin scored a commanding 88 off 95 balls, while S Sriram chipped in with a quickfire 70 off 55. Rohan Gavaskar, son of Sunil Gavaskar, added 49 off 45 as India A posted 314/6.
In reply, India B slumped to 58/3. Dravid (27 off 34) and Yuvraj Singh (47 off 51) built a brief partnership before Sachin broke it by bowling Dravid out. India B were eventually bowled out for 215, with Ramesh Powar taking 3/29.
Off the field, Arjun also made news recently for his personal life. Last month, he got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of renowned Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai. The engagement was reportedly a private affair attended by close friends and family. Neither the Tendulkar nor Ghai families have officially commented on the occasion.
