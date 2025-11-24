Cricketers who returned stronger after personal tragedy

A look at some cricketers who overcame personal losses and still delivered
Dubai: Performing at the highest level of sport requires extraordinary mental strength, and that resolve is tested even more when athletes face personal tragedy. Yet time and again, some of the world’s top players have shown remarkable resilience, returning to competition and excelling despite immense grief.
Below are some inspiring examples of cricketers who overcame heartbreaking personal losses and still delivered exceptional performances.
Widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest, Sachin Tendulkar suffered a huge personal blow during the 1999 ICC World Cup when his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, passed away. He flew back to India for the funeral, missing the match against Zimbabwe. Determined to fulfil his national duty, he returned for the next game against Kenya and scored an emotional, unbeaten 140 — dedicating the century to his father.
In 2006, an 18-year-old Virat Kohli was overnight on 40 during a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi when he learned that his father, Prem Kohli, had died. Despite the devastating news, he returned to bat the next morning and scored a crucial 90, helping Delhi avoid a follow-on. This moment is often seen as a defining marker of his mental toughness.
While playing for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017, Rishabh Pant lost his father, Rajendra Pant. Despite suffering burn injuries during the last rites, Pant returned to the field just two days later and scored a fighting 57 off 36 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
During India’s 2020—21 tour of Australia, Mohammed Siraj received the tragic news of his father’s death. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, returning home was near impossible. Choosing to stay back with the team, Siraj made his Test debut in the same series and played a pivotal role in India’s historic triumph.
While representing Adelaide Strikers in the 2018 Big Bash League, Rashid Khan learned of his father’s passing. Displaying incredible courage, he stayed with the team and played the following day, honouring his cricketing commitments during a deeply difficult time.
Shortly after Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup win over Afghanistan, Dunith Wellalage received the heartbreaking news of his father’s death due to a heart attack. He returned home immediately after the game, leaving the cricketing world moved by his strength during such a personal tragedy. But he returned days after and was available for selection for the first match in the Super Four round.
Chetan Sakariya endured two devastating losses within months. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in early 2021, his brother died by suicide, a tragedy he learned about only after returning from the tournament. Later that year, during the IPL, his father contracted Covid-19 and passed away on May 9, 2021. Despite immense grief, Sakariya continued pursuing his cricketing career and made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals.
Harshal Patel’s 2022 IPL campaign was interrupted by the tragic death of his sister. After leaving the bio-bubble to be with his family, he rejoined Royal Challengers Bangalore just days later, showing remarkable professionalism and resilience.
Baroda batter Vishnu Solanki suffered two devastating blows within weeks — the birth and sudden death of his newborn daughter, followed by the passing of his father. After rushing home, he returned to the squad and, despite overwhelming grief, scored a resilient unbeaten 103 against Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox