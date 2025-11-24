Cricketers who returned stronger after personal tragedy

Widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest, Sachin Tendulkar suffered a huge personal blow during the 1999 ICC World Cup when his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, passed away. He flew back to India for the funeral, missing the match against Zimbabwe. Determined to fulfil his national duty, he returned for the next game against Kenya and scored an emotional, unbeaten 140 — dedicating the century to his father.

In 2006, an 18-year-old Virat Kohli was overnight on 40 during a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi when he learned that his father, Prem Kohli, had died. Despite the devastating news, he returned to bat the next morning and scored a crucial 90, helping Delhi avoid a follow-on. This moment is often seen as a defining marker of his mental toughness.

Shortly after Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup win over Afghanistan, Dunith Wellalage received the heartbreaking news of his father’s death due to a heart attack. He returned home immediately after the game, leaving the cricketing world moved by his strength during such a personal tragedy. But he returned days after and was available for selection for the first match in the Super Four round.

Chetan Sakariya endured two devastating losses within months. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in early 2021, his brother died by suicide, a tragedy he learned about only after returning from the tournament. Later that year, during the IPL, his father contracted Covid-19 and passed away on May 9, 2021. Despite immense grief, Sakariya continued pursuing his cricketing career and made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals.

