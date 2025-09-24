Watch: Captain Salman Agha, PCB officials console Wellalage after father's passing during Asia Cup

Young spinner received news shortly after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan
Dubai: Following Pakistan’s dramatic win over Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, along with key officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), met with Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage to offer their condolences on the recent loss of his father.
White-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Chief Operating Manager Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB advisor Salman Naseer, and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema accompanied the skipper as they expressed solidarity and support for the young cricketer during this deeply personal tragedy.
Wellalage had received the devastating news of his father’s passing shortly after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their Group B fixture at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi — a win that secured their place in the Super Four stage. His father, Suranga Wellalage, died of a heart attack while Dunith was on national duty.
In a heartfelt post, the 22-year-old all-rounder opened up about his grief and thanked those who stood by him and his family during this difficult time.
“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me and my family during the most painful time of my life, after the passing of my beloved father. Losing him has left a void that can never be filled, but the love, strength, and support I received gave me the courage to keep moving forward,” he wrote.
Wellalage extended special thanks to Sri Lanka Cricket, his sponsors, law enforcement, health care workers, and several institutions from his formative years.
“My heartfelt gratitude goes to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, CDB Bank, Munchee, Moratuwa Police, Panadura Hospital, Colts Cricket Club, St. Sebastian College, St. Joseph’s College, and the Prince of Wales’ College Old Boys’ Association for being there for me and my family.”
He also acknowledged the unwavering support of the Sri Lankan people, whose prayers and messages brought him comfort. “Most importantly, I want to thank the people of Sri Lanka. Your prayers, messages, and unconditional support reminded me that I am never alone.”
“My father’s dream was for me to continue this journey, and with all of you beside me, I will do everything I can to honour him,” he concluded
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox