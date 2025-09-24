GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Why an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is now within reach

Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka moved them to second in the Super Four table

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Hussain Talat chats with Mohammad Nawaz during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.
Pakistan's Hussain Talat chats with Mohammad Nawaz during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: The India-Pakistan final at the Asia Cup is gaining even more momentum, fuelled by the thrilling outcomes of the Super Four stage clashes.

Defending champions India and Bangladesh started the Super Four stage with dominant wins, but it was Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that has blown the race to the final wide open.

The result has reignited hopes of a much-anticipated third showdown between India and Pakistan.

For both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Tuesday’s clash was a virtual knockout after opening defeats in the Super Four stage. Pakistan’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Sri Lanka to just 133/8 on a flat pitch. Despite a steady 45-run start in the chase, Pakistan found themselves wobbling at 80/5. However, Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out off 24) and Hussain Talat (32 not off 30) held their nerve, stitching together an unbroken 58-run partnership to seal the win with two overs to spare.

With the victory, Pakistan moved to second place in the Super Four standings — level on two points with India and Bangladesh but ahead of the latter on net run rate. India lead the table with an net run rate of +0.689, followed by Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (+0.121). Sri Lanka, winless in two games, are now on the brink of elimination.

The equation is now straightforward: if India beat Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, Sri Lanka will be knocked out, and India will confirm their spot in the final.

In that case, Thursday’s clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh would become a virtual semi-final, with the winner advancing to face India in the final.

However, if Bangladesh pull off an upset against India, the Super Four stage will remain wide open, keeping all four teams in contention. India and Pakistan would then need to win their final matches to ensure qualification, while Bangladesh would move into pole position with four points — but still short of a guaranteed spot.

With everything still to play for, Pakistan’s gritty win has kept the dream of an India-Pakistan final alive — and fans across the region are keeping their fingers crossed.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladesh batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz during their second wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium.

Asia Cup: Bangladesh bank on law of averages vs India

3m read
Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns in must-win Asia Cup tie

Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns in must-win Asia Cup tie

3m read
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma celebrate his half century against Pakistan during their Asia Cupl match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

How an India-Pakistan final is still a possibility?

2m read
Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025.

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka favourites, Bangladesh hope on luck

2m read