Why an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is now within reach

Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka moved them to second in the Super Four table
Dubai: The India-Pakistan final at the Asia Cup is gaining even more momentum, fuelled by the thrilling outcomes of the Super Four stage clashes.
Defending champions India and Bangladesh started the Super Four stage with dominant wins, but it was Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that has blown the race to the final wide open.
The result has reignited hopes of a much-anticipated third showdown between India and Pakistan.
For both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Tuesday’s clash was a virtual knockout after opening defeats in the Super Four stage. Pakistan’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Sri Lanka to just 133/8 on a flat pitch. Despite a steady 45-run start in the chase, Pakistan found themselves wobbling at 80/5. However, Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out off 24) and Hussain Talat (32 not off 30) held their nerve, stitching together an unbroken 58-run partnership to seal the win with two overs to spare.
With the victory, Pakistan moved to second place in the Super Four standings — level on two points with India and Bangladesh but ahead of the latter on net run rate. India lead the table with an net run rate of +0.689, followed by Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (+0.121). Sri Lanka, winless in two games, are now on the brink of elimination.
The equation is now straightforward: if India beat Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, Sri Lanka will be knocked out, and India will confirm their spot in the final.
In that case, Thursday’s clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh would become a virtual semi-final, with the winner advancing to face India in the final.
However, if Bangladesh pull off an upset against India, the Super Four stage will remain wide open, keeping all four teams in contention. India and Pakistan would then need to win their final matches to ensure qualification, while Bangladesh would move into pole position with four points — but still short of a guaranteed spot.
With everything still to play for, Pakistan’s gritty win has kept the dream of an India-Pakistan final alive — and fans across the region are keeping their fingers crossed.
