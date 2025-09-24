Why an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is now within reach

However, if Bangladesh pull off an upset against India, the Super Four stage will remain wide open, keeping all four teams in contention. India and Pakistan would then need to win their final matches to ensure qualification, while Bangladesh would move into pole position with four points — but still short of a guaranteed spot.

With the victory, Pakistan moved to second place in the Super Four standings — level on two points with India and Bangladesh but ahead of the latter on net run rate. India lead the table with an net run rate of +0.689, followed by Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (+0.121). Sri Lanka, winless in two games, are now on the brink of elimination.

For both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Tuesday’s clash was a virtual knockout after opening defeats in the Super Four stage. Pakistan’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Sri Lanka to just 133/8 on a flat pitch. Despite a steady 45-run start in the chase, Pakistan found themselves wobbling at 80/5. However, Mohammad Nawaz (38 not out off 24) and Hussain Talat (32 not off 30) held their nerve, stitching together an unbroken 58-run partnership to seal the win with two overs to spare.

