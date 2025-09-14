Looking at the sides, prior to their opening encounter, India last played a T20 match all the way back in early February this year. Of course, the Indian Premier League kept the players T20 ready, but that is not the same as playing as a unit against another international side. Pakistan, on the other hand, are just coming off their tri-series win in the UAE, having played five matches on way to winning the title against Afghanistan. And, although both teams have played their Asia Cup openers in Dubai, the venue for today’s match, Pakistan may just have the edge in terms of preparation.