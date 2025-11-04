GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Asia Cup: ICC bans Haris Rauf, fines Suryakumar Yadav over misconduct

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared with no penalty imposed

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension and will miss the next two ODIs against South Africa after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup final against India on September 28, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav was also penalised, receiving a 30% fine on his match fee and two demerit points for a similar offence.

According to the ICC, the disciplinary measures stem from hearings conducted by members of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees regarding incidents during the Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan encounters.

“Following a hearing led by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was fined 30% of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,” the ICC stated.

“This brings Rauf’s total to four demerit points within 24 months, triggering two suspension points as per the ICC’s disciplinary framework. Consequently, Rauf will miss Pakistan’s ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6,” it added.

Rauf had previously violated the same article during the group stage match on September 14, when he was fined 30% of his match fee and handed two demerit points.

Suryakumar Yadav was also found guilty of Article 2.21, which pertains to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point for his “gun celebration” after scoring a half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh faced a charge under Article 2.6 (related to obscene or insulting gestures) during the September 21 fixture but was later cleared with no penalty imposed.

In the final on September 28, Jasprit Bumrah admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, accepting an official warning and one demerit point, thereby avoiding a formal disciplinary hearing.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Haris Rauf speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma as Shubman Gill watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20I at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025.

Drama and controversies that dominated Asia Cup 2025

4m read
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf share heated moments during their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Asia Cup: PCB chairman to pay Rauf's fine personally

2m read
India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Political remarks: ICC fines Suryakumar 30% match fee

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Shubman Gill (R) gesture during a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 13, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Pakistan.

Suryakumar’s hearing over Pakistan complaint complete

2m read