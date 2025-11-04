Asia Cup: ICC bans Haris Rauf, fines Suryakumar Yadav over misconduct

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared with no penalty imposed
Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension and will miss the next two ODIs against South Africa after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup final against India on September 28, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav was also penalised, receiving a 30% fine on his match fee and two demerit points for a similar offence.
According to the ICC, the disciplinary measures stem from hearings conducted by members of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees regarding incidents during the Asia Cup 2025 India-Pakistan encounters.
“Following a hearing led by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was fined 30% of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,” the ICC stated.
“This brings Rauf’s total to four demerit points within 24 months, triggering two suspension points as per the ICC’s disciplinary framework. Consequently, Rauf will miss Pakistan’s ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6,” it added.
Rauf had previously violated the same article during the group stage match on September 14, when he was fined 30% of his match fee and handed two demerit points.
Suryakumar Yadav was also found guilty of Article 2.21, which pertains to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point for his “gun celebration” after scoring a half-century against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai.
Meanwhile, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh faced a charge under Article 2.6 (related to obscene or insulting gestures) during the September 21 fixture but was later cleared with no penalty imposed.
In the final on September 28, Jasprit Bumrah admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, accepting an official warning and one demerit point, thereby avoiding a formal disciplinary hearing.
