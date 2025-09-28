GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Drama and controversies that dominated Asia Cup 2025

But cricket ultimately triumphs as fans get to rejoice historic India-Pakistan final

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (L) and India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (L) and India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav
AFP/AP

Dubai: The Asia Cup 2025 was nothing short of a high-octane thriller. From nail-biting encounters to one-sided affairs, all roads eventually led to the dream final — India vs Pakistan — on Sunday. While cricket emerged as the ultimate winner, the tournament was far from smooth, marred by controversies and off-field drama that at times threatened to overshadow the spirit of the game.

Tensions simmered from the start, with political undertones, on-field gestures, and disciplinary action dominating headlines. Despite the noise, the tournament delivered a spectacle for fans across the continent — culminating in a historic India-Pakistan final that brought the focus back to the pitch.

Here’s a look at the major controversies that grabbed the spotlight:

ICC hands out fines for code breaches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took disciplinary action against key players following heated India-Pakistan clashes. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning.

According to reports, Suryakumar’s post-match remarks — seen as alluding to military tensions — triggered a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Meanwhile, Rauf was fined for making a provocative “plane crash” gesture, and Farhan faced criticism for mimicking gunfire with his bat — actions widely interpreted as politically charged references to past military conflicts.

All three were found guilty of Level 1 offences under the ICC’s Code of Conduct, with match referee Richie Richardson issuing the penalties.

The handshake controversy

A gesture of sportsmanship — or lack thereof — sparked another storm. During both the group stage and Super 4 encounters between India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav noticeably refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, both at the toss and after the match.

Pakistan lodged an official protest, branding the move “unsporting” and a violation of cricket’s spirit. Some reports suggested match referee Andy Pycroft had advised both captains to avoid handshakes due to political sensitivities. However, the communication remained unclear, leading to accusations of administrative mishandling from both sides.

Provocative gestures

Emotions ran high in the high-stakes matches, particularly during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash. Haris Rauf once again courted controversy by flashing a “6-0” gesture.

Sahibzada Farhan also celebrated his half-century with a theatrical “gunshot” gesture using his bat, stirring further controversy and drawing condemnation on social media.

Strong statements

Post-match comments from Suryakumar Yadav further fanned tensions. After India’s opening win against Pakistan, the captain dedicated the victory to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement is currently under ICC review for potentially violating rules against political messaging in cricket.

The PCB responded strongly, filing counter-complaints over what it described as repeated political overreach and unsporting behaviour by Indian players.

Threats of withdrawal and delayed matches

Earlier in 2025, amid escalating tensions, there were murmurs of a BCCI withdrawal from the Asia Cup, particularly regarding fixtures involving Pakistan.

Matters worsened mid-tournament when Pakistan threatened to withdraw unless match referee Andy Pycroft was removed, accusing him of bias and mishandling the handshake row and disciplinary actions.

The standoff led to the delayed start of Pakistan’s match against the UAE by nearly an hour. Though the ICC stood by Pycroft, pressure from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) ultimately compelled the PCB to stand down. The incident laid bare how close the tournament came to falling apart.

Fan provocations

The drama wasn’t limited to players and officials. Fans played their part in stoking tensions, particularly during India-Pakistan matches. Repeated chants of “Kohli, Kohli” directed at Haris Rauf prompted animated reactions from the bowler, while Indian players like Arshdeep Singh were seen responding in kind.

Viral clips from the stands flooded social media, drawing commentary from former players and analysts — and keeping the controversies front and centre.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf share heated moments during their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Asia Cup: PCB chairman to pay Rauf's fine personally

2m read
India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Political remarks: ICC fines Suryakumar 30% match fee

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Shubman Gill (R) gesture during a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 13, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Pakistan.

Suryakumar’s hearing over Pakistan complaint complete

2m read
India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha

Indo-Pak Asia Cup clash sees sluggish ticket sales

1m read