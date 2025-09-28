But cricket ultimately triumphs as fans get to rejoice historic India-Pakistan final
Dubai: The Asia Cup 2025 was nothing short of a high-octane thriller. From nail-biting encounters to one-sided affairs, all roads eventually led to the dream final — India vs Pakistan — on Sunday. While cricket emerged as the ultimate winner, the tournament was far from smooth, marred by controversies and off-field drama that at times threatened to overshadow the spirit of the game.
Tensions simmered from the start, with political undertones, on-field gestures, and disciplinary action dominating headlines. Despite the noise, the tournament delivered a spectacle for fans across the continent — culminating in a historic India-Pakistan final that brought the focus back to the pitch.
Here’s a look at the major controversies that grabbed the spotlight:
The International Cricket Council (ICC) took disciplinary action against key players following heated India-Pakistan clashes. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf were fined 30% of their match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning.
According to reports, Suryakumar’s post-match remarks — seen as alluding to military tensions — triggered a formal complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Meanwhile, Rauf was fined for making a provocative “plane crash” gesture, and Farhan faced criticism for mimicking gunfire with his bat — actions widely interpreted as politically charged references to past military conflicts.
All three were found guilty of Level 1 offences under the ICC’s Code of Conduct, with match referee Richie Richardson issuing the penalties.
A gesture of sportsmanship — or lack thereof — sparked another storm. During both the group stage and Super 4 encounters between India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav noticeably refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, both at the toss and after the match.
Pakistan lodged an official protest, branding the move “unsporting” and a violation of cricket’s spirit. Some reports suggested match referee Andy Pycroft had advised both captains to avoid handshakes due to political sensitivities. However, the communication remained unclear, leading to accusations of administrative mishandling from both sides.
Emotions ran high in the high-stakes matches, particularly during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash. Haris Rauf once again courted controversy by flashing a “6-0” gesture.
Sahibzada Farhan also celebrated his half-century with a theatrical “gunshot” gesture using his bat, stirring further controversy and drawing condemnation on social media.
Post-match comments from Suryakumar Yadav further fanned tensions. After India’s opening win against Pakistan, the captain dedicated the victory to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement is currently under ICC review for potentially violating rules against political messaging in cricket.
The PCB responded strongly, filing counter-complaints over what it described as repeated political overreach and unsporting behaviour by Indian players.
Earlier in 2025, amid escalating tensions, there were murmurs of a BCCI withdrawal from the Asia Cup, particularly regarding fixtures involving Pakistan.
Matters worsened mid-tournament when Pakistan threatened to withdraw unless match referee Andy Pycroft was removed, accusing him of bias and mishandling the handshake row and disciplinary actions.
The standoff led to the delayed start of Pakistan’s match against the UAE by nearly an hour. Though the ICC stood by Pycroft, pressure from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) ultimately compelled the PCB to stand down. The incident laid bare how close the tournament came to falling apart.
The drama wasn’t limited to players and officials. Fans played their part in stoking tensions, particularly during India-Pakistan matches. Repeated chants of “Kohli, Kohli” directed at Haris Rauf prompted animated reactions from the bowler, while Indian players like Arshdeep Singh were seen responding in kind.
Viral clips from the stands flooded social media, drawing commentary from former players and analysts — and keeping the controversies front and centre.
