With final spot sealed, Suryakumar’s men may rest key players
Dubai: There has been a lot more buzz over the selection of the India Test squad for the home series against the West Indies than over the Indian T20 side’s match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup today. Quite understandable really, given Suryakumar Yadav’s men, having already booked their spot in the final, were joined by Pakistan yesterday for their third meeting in the tournament – and their first in an Asia Cup final – while the Islanders were never really in contention.
It’s a scenario that gives the Men in Blue another chance to tinker with the side, like they did with their composition and the batting order against Oman in the Group stages and even against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Maybe, the Indian think-tank can choose to rest a few of the key players and bring in the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, thereby giving all players in the squad at least one game in the tournament.
As for Sri Lanka, their fans will feel that Charith Asalanka’s side has flattered to deceive. After going unbeaten in the Group stages against formidable opponents like Bangladesh and Afghanistan, they capitulated in the Super Four against The Tigers, which really hurt their chances, before going down to Pakistan in what was a must-win match. They will be licking their wounds as they take on the mighty Indians, who have clearly looked several notches above other Asian sides in this tournament so far.
So, while it may be a dead rubber, there are still a couple of issues to iron out…
Against UAE in India’s first match, Sanju Samson was slated to come in at No. 5, but did not get a chance to bat. Then came the match against Pakistan where he was left sitting in the dugout, while Shivam Dube was sent in ahead of him at No. 5. He came in to bat at No. 3 against Oman in an inconsequential match, before finally getting a chance at No. 5 against Pakistan but failed to get going. It all came to a head against Bangladesh on Wednesday, when he was again left warming his seat as Hardik Pandya and even Axar Patel were sent in to bat before him. The question one needs to ask here is this: was it wise to move him from the opening slot, where he has found the most success in T20s recently? His struggles in the middle-overs will be a cause for concern as no amount of juggling seems to be working.
Not much attention has been paid to India skipper Suryakumar’s batting horrors in this tournament, mainly because the side has been winning. The former world’s No. 1 T20 batter, whose career strike rate in international matches in the shorter white-ball format is 165, has been going at 111, having managed 59 runs in the 4 matches that he has batted in. No wonder then that he has dropped down the rankings to No. 6 now. Sri Lanka captain Asalanka has fared only slightly better, scoring 70 runs in 5 matches with a strike rate below 135.
It’s a match in which India will like to test their bench-strength further ahead of their third meeting with Pakistan, while for Sri Lanka, it will be a question of bowing out with their heads held high.
