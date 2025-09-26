Against UAE in India’s first match, Sanju Samson was slated to come in at No. 5, but did not get a chance to bat. Then came the match against Pakistan where he was left sitting in the dugout, while Shivam Dube was sent in ahead of him at No. 5. He came in to bat at No. 3 against Oman in an inconsequential match, before finally getting a chance at No. 5 against Pakistan but failed to get going. It all came to a head against Bangladesh on Wednesday, when he was again left warming his seat as Hardik Pandya and even Axar Patel were sent in to bat before him. The question one needs to ask here is this: was it wise to move him from the opening slot, where he has found the most success in T20s recently? His struggles in the middle-overs will be a cause for concern as no amount of juggling seems to be working.