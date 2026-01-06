GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Sri Lanka series tune up for T20 World, Pakistan captain Agha says

The series begins in Dambulla on Wednesday, followed by matches on Friday and Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said on Tuesday that the upcoming three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka will serve as a crucial tune-up for next month’s World Cup, which Sri Lanka is co-hosting with India.

The series begins in Dambulla on Wednesday, followed by matches on Friday and Sunday, with all three games taking place at the same venue.

“We are playing all our World Cup games in Sri Lanka and this series will help us get familiar with the conditions,” Agha told reporters on Tuesday.

Due to strained diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India, Pakistan will contest all of their World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka. If they advance to the knockout stages, both their semi-final and final matches would be held in Colombo.

Pakistan will be missing several star players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, who are currently featuring in Australia’s Big Bash League.

“We will miss them, no doubt,” Agha said. “But this is also an opportunity to try out new players.”

A positive for Pakistan is the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is back after being sidelined by injury since June last year.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be captained by Dasun Shanaka, who has been confirmed as skipper through to the World Cup. Shanaka acknowledged that the team still has issues to address following mixed results in recent months.

“Our top order has done well in the last few series, but we need to sort out the middle order,” Shanaka said.

He also explained the decision to recall all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, who returns to the T20 squad after a lengthy absence.

“We needed someone who can steady the innings,” Shanaka said.

“If he can hold things together, others can play their shots around him. He also gives us a bowling option and in our conditions spin is key.”

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Controversy over Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release sparked security concerns for the national team.

Bangladesh seek to shift World Cup matches from India

2m read
Indian players celebrate a Sri Lankan wicket.

India to face Pakistan in Asia Cup U19 final on Sunday

2m read
Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

2m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan routs Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in T20 tri-series

3m read