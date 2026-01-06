Sri Lanka series tune up for T20 World, Pakistan captain Agha says

The series begins in Dambulla on Wednesday, followed by matches on Friday and Sunday
Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said on Tuesday that the upcoming three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka will serve as a crucial tune-up for next month’s World Cup, which Sri Lanka is co-hosting with India.
The series begins in Dambulla on Wednesday, followed by matches on Friday and Sunday, with all three games taking place at the same venue.
“We are playing all our World Cup games in Sri Lanka and this series will help us get familiar with the conditions,” Agha told reporters on Tuesday.
Due to strained diplomatic ties between Pakistan and India, Pakistan will contest all of their World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka. If they advance to the knockout stages, both their semi-final and final matches would be held in Colombo.
Pakistan will be missing several star players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, who are currently featuring in Australia’s Big Bash League.
“We will miss them, no doubt,” Agha said. “But this is also an opportunity to try out new players.”
A positive for Pakistan is the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is back after being sidelined by injury since June last year.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be captained by Dasun Shanaka, who has been confirmed as skipper through to the World Cup. Shanaka acknowledged that the team still has issues to address following mixed results in recent months.
“Our top order has done well in the last few series, but we need to sort out the middle order,” Shanaka said.
He also explained the decision to recall all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, who returns to the T20 squad after a lengthy absence.
“We needed someone who can steady the innings,” Shanaka said.
“If he can hold things together, others can play their shots around him. He also gives us a bowling option and in our conditions spin is key.”
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.
With inputs from AFP
