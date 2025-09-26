India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai: Travel guide to avoid traffic

Heading to the India-Pakistan match? Here’s how to get to Dubai Cricket Stadium
Cricket fever is reaching its peak as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final this Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans from across the region are expected to descend on Dubai Sports City, making it one of the busiest match days in recent memory.
With such a massive turnout expected, the stadium authorities are urging spectators to plan ahead and use public transport wherever possible. Doing so not only saves time but also avoids the stress of finding parking in one of the city’s busiest sporting hubs.
Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Stadium
Start time: 6:30 pm (Local time)
Dubai International Stadium, located in Dubai Sports City near the ICC headquarters, features a 148-metre pitch, 25,000 seats, and 350 floodlights on its circular roof. A premier venue for cricket and other sports, fans are encouraged to check events and book tickets in advance. To reduce traffic, spectators are advised to use public transport.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium is easily accessible via a combination of public transport and road options. Planning ahead will ensure a smooth journey on match day:
Dubai Sports City currently has no direct metro connection, but you can combine metro and bus routes:
Closest Metro Stations: Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City (Red Line).
Bus Routes: 21 and 27 provide connections to the stadium area.
F34 – From Dubai Internet City bus station. Approx. 20 minutes to Dubai Cricket Stadium bus stop. Buses run every 19–33 minutes. The stop is a 7-minute walk to the venue.
F37 – From Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Dubai Sports City. Travel time is about 35 minutes, followed by a 20-minute walk. Runs Sunday to Friday with 20–30 minute intervals.
Sports City, Dubai Sports City Offices 2 – 8-minute walk
Bus lines: F34, J02, F38
First bus (F34)
Last bus (F38)
Planning ahead with public transport or early arrival by car is recommended for a smooth match-day experience.
Parking is limited at the stadium:
Royal Parking: 130 spots
VIP (Grand Lounge): 250 spots
G1 adjacent spaces: 250 spots
With the India vs Pakistan final approaching, fans will benefit from knowing the parking and transport options in advance.
Open to regular ticket holders, divided into zones P1–P3 within a short walk of the stadium.
Around 2,000 spots; arrive early for high-demand matches.
Fees can be paid digitally or at on-site kiosks.
Overflow options outside Dubai Sports City with frequent shuttle service.
Key locations: City Centre Me’aisem and Motor City/Arabian Ranches.
Some free, some charge a small shuttle fee; shuttles run frequently.
Reserved for VVIPs, players, and high-profile guests with passes.
130 spots near Gates 1 & 2; prioritises security, privacy, and quick stadium access.
VIP: Gate 1; General: Gates 2, 3 & 5; Overflow: remote with shuttle.
Arrive early; follow signage and staff guidance.
Expect congestion post-match; follow exit routes for smoother departure.
City Centre Me’aisem: Covered parking, first 3 hours free, shuttle 5–10 mins.
Motor City & Arabian Ranches: Open spaces near landmarks, 10–15 min taxi/Uber/Careem/Bolt.
Al Barsha (Metro): Near Mall of the Emirates station; combine with buses or metro for peak-hour ease.
Plan your route in advance using navigation apps to avoid congestion.
Be aware of parking fees and regulations, and ensure you have the required permits.
Arriving early: Arriving early offers several benefits, including avoiding the rush and enjoying pre-match activities, food stalls, and entertainment.
Facilities near the stadium: Explore Dubai Sports City for a variety of leisure activities, restaurants, and cafes before the match.
Staying hydrated: Dubai’s weather can be hot, so drink plenty of water, wear breathable clothing, and bring sunscreen for sun protection.
What to bring: Ensure you have your ticket, ID, and cash, and check the stadium’s rules on permitted items.
Whether you use public transport or drive, planning your journey and arriving early will ensure a smooth experience.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox