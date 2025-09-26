GOLD/FOREX
Why the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final is a historic showdown

Sunday's contest between the Asian cricket giants first time in nearly four decades

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Indian and Pakistani fans together enjoy the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium during the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The big moment the entire cricketing world has been waiting for is finally here. After nearly four decades since the Asia Cup began as a humble regional tournament, for the first time ever, the two undisputed giants of Asian cricket — India and Pakistan — will clash in the final.

Sure, these two fierce rivals have met numerous times in the Asia Cup over the years. But never before have both teams made it to the final together — and that fact alone makes this showdown nothing short of historic.

The drama intensified when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the Super Four match on Thursday — a virtual semi-final — to set up this long-awaited grand finale.

India came into the tournament as the clear favourites — and they’ve certainly lived up to that billing. Their dominant performances throughout the group stage and Super Four have only solidified their status as the team to beat.

But if there’s one team you can never count out, it’s Pakistan. Despite a rocky start, they’ve found momentum at just the right time, peaking in form when it matters most.

Though India comfortably defeated them in both earlier encounters this tournament, Pakistan has shown resilience and the ability to bounce back under pressure.

Off the field, the rivalry hasn’t been quiet either. Statements from players — including Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s remark that “there’s no rivalry anymore” due to India’s recent dominance — have only added fuel to the fire.

“According to me, if two teams have to play 15-20 matches, and if there’s a 7-all or someone is ahead 8-7, then it’s called playing good cricket and it’s called rivalry. 13-0, 10-1, I don’t know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore,” Surya had said last Sunday.

A day later Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had responded, “That’s his view, let him say. When we meet (in the final), we will see kya hai, kya nahi. Tab dekh lenge [what’s there what’s not, we will see then]. We are here to win the Asia Cup and we will give our best effort for that.”

