Why the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final is a historic showdown

Sure, these two fierce rivals have met numerous times in the Asia Cup over the years. But never before have both teams made it to the final together — and that fact alone makes this showdown nothing short of historic.

Dubai: The big moment the entire cricketing world has been waiting for is finally here. After nearly four decades since the Asia Cup began as a humble regional tournament, for the first time ever, the two undisputed giants of Asian cricket — India and Pakistan — will clash in the final.

A day later Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had responded, “That’s his view, let him say. When we meet (in the final), we will see kya hai, kya nahi. Tab dekh lenge [what’s there what’s not, we will see then]. We are here to win the Asia Cup and we will give our best effort for that.”

“According to me, if two teams have to play 15-20 matches, and if there’s a 7-all or someone is ahead 8-7, then it’s called playing good cricket and it’s called rivalry. 13-0, 10-1, I don’t know what the stats are. But this is not a rivalry anymore,” Surya had said last Sunday.

