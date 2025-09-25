Suryakumar’s ICC hearing over Pakistan complaint complete, verdict on Friday

Sources suggest that Indian captain may escape with a warning or a minor penalty
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has concluded the hearing of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav following Pakistan’s complaint regarding a post-match handshake incident. The hearing took place in the presence of match referee Richie Richardson and representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The BCCI, in turn, had filed a formal complaint against Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their conduct during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21, alleging inappropriate on-field behaviour. The complaint was submitted to the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, with India urging strict action against the two players for crossing the line of acceptable conduct.
Sources suggest that Suryakumar may escape with a warning or a minor penalty, potentially facing a 15 per cent deduction in his match fee.
Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier filed two separate complaints with the ICC against Suryakumar. One of these pertained to his post-match remarks on September 14 following the group-stage encounter, where he dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces. The PCB reportedly viewed the comments as politically charged.
After that match, Suryakumar had said: “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”
India has already secured a place in the Asia Cup final with victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. Pakistan now faces a must-win clash against Bangladesh, with the winner set to face India in the final.
