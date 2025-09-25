GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Suryakumar’s ICC hearing over Pakistan complaint complete, verdict on Friday

Sources suggest that Indian captain may escape with a warning or a minor penalty

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Shubman Gill (R) gesture during a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 13, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Pakistan.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Shubman Gill (R) gesture during a practice session at ICC Academy in Dubai on September 13, 2025, on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 T20 match against Pakistan.
AFP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has concluded the hearing of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav following Pakistan’s complaint regarding a post-match handshake incident. The hearing took place in the presence of match referee Richie Richardson and representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI, in turn, had filed a formal complaint against Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their conduct during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21, alleging inappropriate on-field behaviour. The complaint was submitted to the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, with India urging strict action against the two players for crossing the line of acceptable conduct.

Sources suggest that Suryakumar may escape with a warning or a minor penalty, potentially facing a 15 per cent deduction in his match fee.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier filed two separate complaints with the ICC against Suryakumar. One of these pertained to his post-match remarks on September 14 following the group-stage encounter, where he dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces. The PCB reportedly viewed the comments as politically charged.

After that match, Suryakumar had said: “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

India has already secured a place in the Asia Cup final with victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage. Pakistan now faces a must-win clash against Bangladesh, with the winner set to face India in the final.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav attends a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

SKY turns 35: The rise of India’s T20 magician

3m read
India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha

Indo-Pak Asia Cup clash sees sluggish ticket sales

1m read
Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi with captains Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Litton Das (Bangladesh ), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Surya Kumar Yadav (India ), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan), Yasim Murtaza (Hong Kong) and Jatinder Singh (Oman ) during Asia Cup captain’s press conference in Dubai.

Without aggression you can't play the sport: Suryakumar

2m read
Suryakumar Yadav leads India in Dubai practice for Asia Cup

Look: India kick off preparations for Asia Cup in Dubai

3m read