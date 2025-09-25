Suryakumar’s ICC hearing over Pakistan complaint complete, verdict on Friday

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier filed two separate complaints with the ICC against Suryakumar. One of these pertained to his post-match remarks on September 14 following the group-stage encounter, where he dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces. The PCB reportedly viewed the comments as politically charged.

The BCCI, in turn, had filed a formal complaint against Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their conduct during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21, alleging inappropriate on-field behaviour. The complaint was submitted to the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft, with India urging strict action against the two players for crossing the line of acceptable conduct.

After that match, Suryakumar had said: “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

