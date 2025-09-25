GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI files complaint against Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf

Indian board asks ICC to act over provocative gestures and on-field aggression

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf
Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf
AFP

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their behaviour during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21.

According to Indian media reports citing BCCI sources, the complaint has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian team has demanded disciplinary action, saying both players crossed the line of acceptable on-field conduct

Farhan’s controversial celebration

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan drew criticism after celebrating his half-century with a gesture where he raised his bat like a gun. The act was seen by many as insensitive and provocative, sparking strong reactions from fans and officials.

Rauf’s gestures and aggression

Later in the match, pacer Haris Rauf drew criticism for his on-field behaviour. After dismissing Sanju Samson, he celebrated with visible aggression and was seen making gestures that many interpreted as provocative, especially after Indian fans in the stands chanted “Kohli, Kohli” — a reference to Virat Kohli’s famous sixes against him at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rauf was also accused of using offensive language towards Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his spell. The two youngsters, however, answered back with their batting performances.

PCB also files complaints

The controversy is the latest in a series of complaints between the two boards. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier approached the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. They objected to his post-match remarks on September 14, where he dedicated India’s win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanindiaDubaiAsia CupBCCI

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot against India during their match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Sahibzada Farhan keen to face India in Asia Cup final

2m read
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrate his half century against India during their match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Farhan’s gun-style celebration shines in Ind–Pak match

1m read
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) bowls during a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on September 16, 2025, ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against the UAE.

PCB will decide on participation in Asia Cup today

1m read
Pakistan players celebrate their comfortable win against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Asia Cup: Pakistan send strong message before India tie

3m read