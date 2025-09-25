Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan drew criticism after celebrating his half-century with a gesture where he raised his bat like a gun. The act was seen by many as insensitive and provocative, sparking strong reactions from fans and officials.

According to Indian media reports citing BCCI sources, the complaint has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Indian team has demanded disciplinary action, saying both players crossed the line of acceptable on-field conduct

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) has lodged an official complaint against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their behaviour during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21.

Rauf was also accused of using offensive language towards Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his spell. The two youngsters, however, answered back with their batting performances.

Later in the match, pacer Haris Rauf drew criticism for his on-field behaviour. After dismissing Sanju Samson, he celebrated with visible aggression and was seen making gestures that many interpreted as provocative, especially after Indian fans in the stands chanted “Kohli, Kohli” — a reference to Virat Kohli’s famous sixes against him at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The controversy is the latest in a series of complaints between the two boards. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier approached the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. They objected to his post-match remarks on September 14, where he dedicated India’s win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

