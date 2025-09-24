Dominant India beat Bangladesh to maintain clean slate in Asia Cup

In response, Bangladesh struggled to build any meaningful partnerships. Their chase of 169 got off to a promising start with the opener scoring a fighting 69 off just 51 balls. Parvez Hossain Emon (21) offered brief support, but the rest of the batting lineup collapsed dramatically, with no other batter reaching double figures. Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

Batting first, India got off to a flying start thanks to the dynamic duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who powered the team to 72 runs in the powerplay. Abhishek, in particular, stood out with a flurry of attacking strokes. However, a middle-order collapse halted India’s momentum, and they could only manage 168 for 6 after being well-placed at 112 for 2 in 12 overs.

