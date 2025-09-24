GOLD/FOREX
Dominant India beat Bangladesh to maintain clean slate in Asia Cup

Win ensures defending champions book their berth in the final on Sunday

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's Abhishek Sharma in action during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: India continued their commanding run in the Asia Cup with a convincing 41-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, India got off to a flying start thanks to the dynamic duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, who powered the team to 72 runs in the powerplay. Abhishek, in particular, stood out with a flurry of attacking strokes. However, a middle-order collapse halted India’s momentum, and they could only manage 168 for 6 after being well-placed at 112 for 2 in 12 overs.

In response, Bangladesh struggled to build any meaningful partnerships. Their chase of 169 got off to a promising start with the opener scoring a fighting 69 off just 51 balls. Parvez Hossain Emon (21) offered brief support, but the rest of the batting lineup collapsed dramatically, with no other batter reaching double figures. Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling attack with a superb spell, taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs in his 4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with two wickets apiece to ensure a comprehensive win for India.

