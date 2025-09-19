GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: ICC mulls action against PCB for breaching regulations

Governing body cites breaches after Pakistan’s protest over referee and social media posts

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav raises his bat to celebrate their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14, 2025.
AP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), outlining several violations of its regulations during the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, ANI reported citing ICC sources. Disciplinary action against the PCB is now under consideration.

Video row sparks ICC concern

The dispute stems from Pakistan’s decision to film and share a behind-the-scenes video inside the stadium during their 41-run win over the UAE on Wednesday. The footage was later posted on PCB’s social media channels, despite ICC rules restricting such recordings.

The controversy deepened when PCB claimed that match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised to captain Salman Ali Agha and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema. The ICC, however, clarified that Pycroft’s words were misinterpreted, adding that he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Handshake controversy

Differences between the PCB and ICC have been building since Sunday’s high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. After India’s seven-wicket victory, Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The PCB lodged a protest, linking India’s stance to strained bilateral ties following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. Pakistan further expressed its anger by skipping the post-match presentation.

PCB vs ICC over match referee

In the aftermath, the PCB accused Pycroft of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and the spirit of cricket laws, demanding his removal. The ICC rejected the complaint outright, prompting Pakistan to threaten withdrawal from its do-or-die game against the UAE.

Match delayed after hotel standoff

The issue escalated on Wednesday when Pakistan refused to leave their team hotel in Dubai Marina ahead of the UAE fixture. The team delayed departure for over an hour in protest at the ICC’s refusal to replace Pycroft.

Pakistan later reached the ground and played the match, with the delay reflecting the continuing differences between the PCB and ICC during the Asia Cup.

