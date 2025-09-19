Asia Cup 2025: ICC mulls action against PCB for breaching regulations

The controversy deepened when PCB claimed that match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised to captain Salman Ali Agha and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema. The ICC, however, clarified that Pycroft’s words were misinterpreted, adding that he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The dispute stems from Pakistan’s decision to film and share a behind-the-scenes video inside the stadium during their 41-run win over the UAE on Wednesday. The footage was later posted on PCB’s social media channels, despite ICC rules restricting such recordings.

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), outlining several violations of its regulations during the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, ANI reported citing ICC sources. Disciplinary action against the PCB is now under consideration.

In the aftermath, the PCB accused Pycroft of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and the spirit of cricket laws, demanding his removal. The ICC rejected the complaint outright, prompting Pakistan to threaten withdrawal from its do-or-die game against the UAE.

The PCB lodged a protest, linking India’s stance to strained bilateral ties following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. Pakistan further expressed its anger by skipping the post-match presentation.

Differences between the PCB and ICC have been building since Sunday’s high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. After India’s seven-wicket victory, Indian players chose not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan later reached the ground and played the match, with the delay reflecting the continuing differences between the PCB and ICC during the Asia Cup.

The issue escalated on Wednesday when Pakistan refused to leave their team hotel in Dubai Marina ahead of the UAE fixture. The team delayed departure for over an hour in protest at the ICC’s refusal to replace Pycroft.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.