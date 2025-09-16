GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup handshake controversy: ICC rejects PCB's plea to remove match referee Pycroft

The PCB had lodged formal protests against the Indian players and match referee Pycroft

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dismissed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft after a handshake controversy during the Asia Cup. The decision was relayed to the PCB following an investigation into the matter.

The PCB had lodged a formal protest, alleging that Pycroft advised Pakistan captain Salman Agha not to shake hands with India's Suryakumar Yadav. The protest also claimed that Indian players violated the Code of Conduct by refusing to shake hands with the Pakistani team. The ICC's rejection of the demand confirms its support for Pycroft's handling of the situation and the actions of the Indian players.

