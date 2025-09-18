Asia Cup: We’re ready for any challenge, Pakistan skipper Salman says ahead of India clash

Pakistan will take on India in a Super Four stage match in Dubai on Sunday
Dubai: Despite the drama and confusion that unfolded on Wednesday during the Asia Cup, the Pakistan team remained unfazed, delivering a solid performance to defeat the UAE by 41 runs in a match that began after a one-hour delay.
With this win, Pakistan secured a place in the Super Four stage, where they will face arch-rivals India on Sunday. Captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the challenge.
“We’re ready — ready for any challenge,” Salman said after the victory. “We just want to play good cricket. If we continue playing the way we have over the past few months, I believe we can compete with any side.”
While Fakhar Zaman scored a half-century, Pakistan’s top order struggled. Opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for a third consecutive duck in the tournament.
“We got the job done, but our middle-order batting needs improvement,” Salman admitted. “It’s an area of concern and something we need to work on.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf addressed the off-field controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft, which caused the game’s delayed start. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reportedly requested Pycroft’s removal following a handshake incident. When the ICC denied the request, the Pakistan team initially refused to leave their hotel. Eventually, after receiving clearance from PCB management, the team arrived at the stadium, but the match began an hour late.
Pakistan had also cancelled their pre-match press conference on Tuesday but went ahead with a practice session. They previously skipped the post-match presentation following their clash with India in the same tournament — a clear sign of their dissatisfaction with the officiating.
Commenting on the situation, Rauf said he remained focused on the game. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling any pressure. Those things were out of my control — that’s not my domain,” Rauf said at the post-match press conference. “My job is to play cricket. The board and management handled everything else, and they did it well.”
