GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Asia Cup: We’re ready for any challenge, Pakistan skipper Salman says ahead of India clash

Pakistan will take on India in a Super Four stage match in Dubai on Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Despite the drama and confusion that unfolded on Wednesday during the Asia Cup, the Pakistan team remained unfazed, delivering a solid performance to defeat the UAE by 41 runs in a match that began after a one-hour delay.

With this win, Pakistan secured a place in the Super Four stage, where they will face arch-rivals India on Sunday. Captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the challenge.

“We’re ready — ready for any challenge,” Salman said after the victory. “We just want to play good cricket. If we continue playing the way we have over the past few months, I believe we can compete with any side.”

While Fakhar Zaman scored a half-century, Pakistan’s top order struggled. Opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for a third consecutive duck in the tournament.

“We got the job done, but our middle-order batting needs improvement,” Salman admitted. “It’s an area of concern and something we need to work on.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf addressed the off-field controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft, which caused the game’s delayed start. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reportedly requested Pycroft’s removal following a handshake incident. When the ICC denied the request, the Pakistan team initially refused to leave their hotel. Eventually, after receiving clearance from PCB management, the team arrived at the stadium, but the match began an hour late.

Pakistan had also cancelled their pre-match press conference on Tuesday but went ahead with a practice session. They previously skipped the post-match presentation following their clash with India in the same tournament — a clear sign of their dissatisfaction with the officiating.

Commenting on the situation, Rauf said he remained focused on the game. “Honestly, I wasn’t feeling any pressure. Those things were out of my control — that’s not my domain,” Rauf said at the post-match press conference. “My job is to play cricket. The board and management handled everything else, and they did it well.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha shares team list with match referee Andy Pycroft at the toss during the Asia Cup cricket match against the UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs UAE match — live scoreboard

1m read
A screen grab of the Aamer Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad incident during the 1996 World Cup.

Runs and rows: Five India-Pakistan cricket skirmishes

3m read
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan captain skips training with neck spasm

1m read
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi discussing the areas to bowl with bowling coach Ashley Noffke.

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan prepare for India showdown

3m read